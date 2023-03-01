The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit has been touring different cities around the world since 2014, and is coming to The Amazing Brentwood Mall in Burnaby this spring.

Marvel Avengers Exhibit

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. One of the highlights of the exhibit is the Iron Man Engineering Bay, which features a life-size replica of Tony Stark’s Mark 45 suit.

Visitors can step inside and try on a virtual reality headset to experience what it’s like to fly like Iron Man. There’s also the Hulk Research Bay, which explains the science of gamma radiation, and the Black Widow Ops Room, which allows visitors to try their hand at decoding messages and cracking codes.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors can also learn about the history of the Avengers and their various enemies, including Thanos, Loki, and Ultron. There are plenty of photo opportunities along the way, including a chance to pose with life-size models of the Avengers themselves.

Tickets for adults start at $29 for Monday-Thursday and $34 for Friday-Sunday. Discounts for children, seniors and groups are also available, along with premium and VIP packages for an additional fee.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun and interactive experience, the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. is sure to deliver.