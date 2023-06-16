Langley’s Twilight Drive-In Theatre Is Closing Forever

The final curtain call is approaching for Langley’s Twilight Drive-In Theatre, the last of its kind in Metro Vancouver.

After nearly two decades of operation, Twilight Drive-In, a beloved outdoor cinematic venue, recently took to Facebook to share the news of its impending closure at the end of the 2024 season.

The unfortunate decision stems from the property owner’s choice not to renew the theatre’s lease, citing exorbitant and consistently rising property taxes as the primary cause.

It is with heavy heart that we announce today that next season will be the last for the drive-in,” said Twilight Drive-In. “Due to a 260% increase in property taxes over the last three years, and with 72% this year alone, our landlord has informed us that they will not be renewing our lease. We wanted to give all our fantastic drive-in fans lots of notice so that everyone would be able to enjoy the drive-in experience (and drive-in food!) as much as possible over the next two summers. We hope that you will spread the word about the only drive-in movie theatre, so that those who have never experienced a drive-in, may do so before the opportunity is gone forever,” Twilight Drive-In added in their announcement. “It is definitely something everyone should experience at least once in their life! We want to thank everyone for the tremendous support over the past 18 years, and we hope that we will see you at the drive-in to make some more terrific memories before we drive off into the sunset…

The announcement sent shockwaves through the online community, with numerous devoted fans and supporters expressing their sorrow and disbelief.

Many lamented the substantial increases in property taxes, while one individual even suggested relocating the theatre to Mission Raceway as a potential alternative.

Twilight Drive-In Theatre

Address: 3350 260th Street, Fraser Highway, Langley

Movies: Change weekly. See they’re most up to date schedule on their website