Vancouver’s biggest celebration of all things Latin American is returning to the city this July.

Carnaval del Sol will feature workshops, films, live music, dance performances, delicious cuisines, and more to create a festive atmosphere that showcases the rich diversity of the region.

Carnaval del Sol 2023

The popular festival is a vibrant celebration of Latin American culture held in Vancouver every year. The family-friendly celebrations include a number of events that will take place over a month, with the 3 day Carnaval being the highlight.

This year’s Carnaval will take place on Saturday, July 8 to Sunday, July 9 at David Lam Park. Festivities will begin with an Opening Concert Night on Friday, July 7th.

Carnaval del Sol – Opening Concert Night

The Carnaval kicks off on Friday night with their opening concert from 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Guests are invited to join for an unforgettable night filled with the infectious rhythms and energy. Dance to the beats of four amazing DJs, immerse yourself in a neon-lit celebration, and be entertained by a captivating Drag Show featuring impersonators of Shakira, Selena, Thalia, and Camila Cabello.

There will also be refreshing brews, fun games, and delicious Mexican bites from La Taqueria. Tickets are currently on sale for $35.

When & Where: July 7 at David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Carnaval del Sol – Festival Weekend

This popular weekend event attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Tickets to attend are currently available for $15 or $20 at the door, with VIP passes also available.

Guests can expect the following event activities:

Main Plaza del Sol: Features 420+ performers on the main stage throughout the weekend, showcasing various genres and styles of music to bring the Latin community back into Vancouver.

Features 420+ performers on the main stage throughout the weekend, showcasing various genres and styles of music to bring the Latin community back into Vancouver. Family Plaza: This is the second largest plaza at the event, featuring music, activities, theatre shows, and a hot air balloon photo booth.

This is the second largest plaza at the event, featuring music, activities, theatre shows, and a hot air balloon photo booth. Kids Plaza: There will be lots of activities for kids to enjoy, including drums workshop, face painting, games, and more.

There will be lots of activities for kids to enjoy, including drums workshop, face painting, games, and more. Senior Plaza: This space will be dedicated to seniors with fitness routines, creative workshops, learning how to make a Tsikuri (Eye of God) and more.

This space will be dedicated to seniors with fitness routines, creative workshops, learning how to make a Tsikuri (Eye of God) and more. Food Plaza: There will be plenty of food trucks and carts on-site, serving up a tour of tastes from Mexico to Chile. The dishes are not unique to one country. From one border to the next, the food is modified by local styles and home grown ingredients.

There will be plenty of food trucks and carts on-site, serving up a tour of tastes from Mexico to Chile. The dishes are not unique to one country. From one border to the next, the food is modified by local styles and home grown ingredients. Beer Plaza: This is the place to be if all you’re looking to do is dance, relax and enjoy a crisp, cold drink. Guests can enjoy food, drinks and live music all in one convenient location.

This is the place to be if all you’re looking to do is dance, relax and enjoy a crisp, cold drink. Guests can enjoy food, drinks and live music all in one convenient location. Experience Plaza: Learn how to make special Latin-inspired dishes. Guests can interact directly with the chef while learning best home practices and eating delicious food samples.

Learn how to make special Latin-inspired dishes. Guests can interact directly with the chef while learning best home practices and eating delicious food samples. Market Plaza: Local vendors will be showcasing a variety of art and crafts showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Latin America.

Local vendors will be showcasing a variety of art and crafts showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Latin America. VIP Plaza: Those with a VIP pass, will be able to access this area with shaded seating, free samples of sangria, full view of the stage, and more.

When & Where: July 8-9 at David Lam Park, 1300 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

Other Festival Events

In addition to the festival, there will also be a number of Latin American experiences taking place between June 19 to July 19.

Across the Americas

Across the Americas is an online event featuring five videos that allows the audience to explore Colombia and the connection to British Columbia through a virtual journey of arts & culture. These videos are free to watch and will be launched on their social media, website, Youtube, Spotify, starting June 19th.

When & Where: From June 19- July 5, online

Soccer Tournament Carnaval del Sol

On July 2nd, Carnaval del Sol will be hosting a soccer tournament. Friends and family can form teams to represent their country and play against other teams for up to $1,000 in prize money.

There will also be special activities for kids, Zumba dancing, DJ playing live music, food and more. Registration is $300 for a team of 10 players.

When & Where: July 2 at the Empire Synthetic Turf Fields, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Tree of Life Art Workshop

Join artist Clarissa Bolaños in an engaging in-person workshop where you’ll learn her expert painting techniques and discover how to connect your heritage and personal journey through the transformative power of brushes, as you create your own Tree of Life masterpiece. Tickets are available starting at $35.

When & Where: July 2 & 5 at the CICA Vancouver Art Gallery, 228 Abbott St, Vancouver

Latin Circus Orchestra

Dress up in your best Tropical Gala attire and immerse yourself in a fusion of Caribbean rhythms, acrobatics, dance, and a unique circus performance, showcasing the rich Colombian heritage and honoring the journey of immigration while reminding us of the inner light and strength within us. Tickets for this event range from $60-100.

When & Where: July 6 at the Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton St, Vancouver

Tango & Flamenco Moments

For one night only, Tango in Fusion from Montreal and the award-winning Flamenco Rosario will be bringing the essence of Argentina and Spain to Vancouver. Witness an unforgettable evening of passion, rhythm, and cultural fusion as they ignite the stage at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver with their romantic dances. There will also be sangria and locally crafted Spanish paella, meticulously prepared for the occasion. Tickets for the event start at $85.

When & Where: July 13 at the Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Fiesta Blanca Cruise

Set sail on the Salsa Cruises in Vancouver for an enchanting evening aboard the MV Britannia, where the dress code for the evening is all-white. The event will feature three floors, each offering a diverse range of music for an unforgettable dancing experience. Salsa lessons will also be provided to those who want to learn, and there will be delicious tacos available for purchase. Tickets for the event are $49, with group discounts available.

When & Where: July 15 departing from MV Britannia, 501 Denman Street, Vancouver

A Latin American Film Night Una Madre

Join Latincouver and the Vancouver International Film Festival for Latin American Film Night, a special event dedicated to celebrating the vibrant Latin American film industry. This year, the featured movie will be “Una Madre” (A Mother), a poignant exploration of mental health and its impact on family dynamics, offering a thought-provoking portrayal of the complexities within familial relationships. The film will have English subtitles. Tickets are currently available from $15.

When & Where: July 19 at the VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street; Vancouver

You can see the full event details as well as purchase tickets on their website.