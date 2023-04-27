Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village Opens This May With Free Admission

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction in British Columbia, is set to reopen for the season on May 6
With its commitment to preserving and showcasing local history in an engaging and interactive way, visitors can explore its historic buildings, exhibits, and beautiful surroundings.
The city plans to celebrate the occasion with new exhibits, entertainment and activities, offering visitors an immersive experience of the 1920s village comprising heritage and recreated buildings.
Burnaby Village Museum will open on May 6 and operate through September 4. It will operate from 11 am-4:30 pm, Tuesday to Sunday plus statutory holidays.
Admission to the village is free, however carousel rides will be $2.65.
New Exhibit & Attractions
The exhibition “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby” delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.
Daily Events:
- Scavenger Hunt Throughout the site: Pick up your scavenger hunt at the gates and explore the scents of South Asia.
- Bell’s Basics at Bell’s Dry Goods: Learn about matching, measuring and patterning fabrics.
- Coffee Grinding at the General Store: See and smell the coffee beans ground by hand.
- Cedar Basket at the Love Farmhouse: Learn about Hazel’s cedar basket.
- Ruby’s Lunch at the Seaforth School: What is in Ruby’s lunch? Find out at the schoolhouse.
- Blacksmithing at the Blacksmith Shop: Watch the metalsmith heat and hammer metal objects.
- Ride on the 100+ year old carousel single ride ticket costs $2.65
Weekly Events
- Play Mahjong at the Way Sang Yuen Wat Kee herbalist shop: a Chinese game of strategy, skill, and summation -Fridays, 1-3 pm
- Heritage Games at the Meadow: Engage in a variety of hands-on games and toys – Tuesdays 1-3 pm
- Steam Demo at the Steam Shed: Learn about how steam pressure runs machinery – Wednesdays throughout the day
- Butter Making at the Love Farmhouse: Watch, learn (or churn?) and try butter made from scratch – Thursdays, 11:30 am-3:30 pm
- Gardner in Residence at the Orchard – Sundays, 12-4 pm
- Hands on Harvest at the Orchard – Sundays (beginning June), 1-2 pm
- Coast Salish Seed Bombs (registered program – register at main entrance – $5) at the Real Estate: Make a seed bomb with Coast Salish plant seeds. Take it home or place it in your garden – Saturdays, 11:15 am & 2:15 pm
Burnaby Village Museum
When: Opens May 6 and will operate through September 4
Address: 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby BC V5G 3T6
Admission: Free