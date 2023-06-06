Surrey Canada Day is set to return for another amazing celebration with fireworks, performances, food and activities for all ages to enjoy.

This year, the event will be headlined by Canadian creative collective and indie-rock band Broken Social Scene, along with performances by Crown Lands and Neon Dreams.

The event marks Western Canada’s largest national celebration.

Surrey Canada Day 2023

The free family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, July 1st at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale.

The event will kick off at 10 am and runs all day, wrapping up with a firework show at 10:15 pm.

Visitors can expect a full day of free and exciting entertainment, featuring captivating performances by Broken Social Scene, Crown Lands, and Neon Dreams.

Event Activities

The Tavern presented by 604 Now

Attendees over the age of 19+ can enjoy a refreshing drink at The Tavern beer garden. You will be able to purchase craft beer, wine, cider, as well as coolers in this area, so remember to bring 2 pieces of ID!

Community Hub presented by Chalo Fresh Co.

The Community Hub will be the center of entertainment at the event.

The main event space will be featuring live bands, dance battles, captivating performances, engaging lessons, and energetic DJs on the Community Stage.

You can check out the full list of performers here.

Amusement Rides

Shooting Star Amusement rides will be back with all the great rides like the Zipper, the Spider, the Sizzler, Zero Gravity and much more. Plus, there will be lots of rides for the little ones including all the best bouncy castles.

Each ride costs 3-5 tickets, and tickets start at $1.50 each with discounts available for batches of 20 and 40.

A Kid Craft Zone & Stage

The event will also feature a number of free activities to keep your little ones entertained. There will be a Kid’s stage, a kid’s craft zone from the Downtown Surrey BIA, Toddler Town and more

Indigenous Village

The City of Surrey is honoured to be hosting this event on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territories of the Salish Peoples, which include the q̓icə̓ y̓ (Katzie), q̓wɑ:n̓ƛə̓ n̓ (Kwantlen), and sǝmyámǝ (Semiahmoo) land-based Nations.

At the Indigenous Village, attendees will get the opportunity to learn more about the Indigenous culture and their history in Canada. There will be a number of engaging workshops, educational activities, and cultural sharing experiences.

Fireworks

The evening will end with a bang, as fireworks light up the sky at 10:15 pm.

Food Trucks

Local Food trucks at the event will offer a variety of vegan (VE), vegetarian (V), and gluten-free (GF) options. Some of the participating vendors includes:

Big Red Poutine (VE/V/GF),

Booster Juice (VE/V/GF),

Burgerholic (V/GF),

Dolce Amore (VE/V/GF),

Hug’s Mini Donuts (V),

Hunky Bill’s (V),

Insomniac’s Coffee (V/VE/GF),

Insomniac’s Sweet Licks (V),

J&J Concessions (VE/V/GF),

Japadog (V),

JJ’S Hot Cobs (V/VE/GF),

Jamaican Mi Juicy (V/VE),

Kona Ice (V/VE/GF),

Lemon Heaven (V/VE/GF),

Mo-Bacon (V), Mr. Frosty (V),

Mr. Tubesteak (V),

Original Hurricane Potato (V/VE/GF),

Rocky Point Ice Cream (V),

S&L Concessions (V/VE/GF),

Slavic Rolls (V),

Smoking Hot Donairs (V/GF),

Tin Lizzzy Melttown Grilled Cheese (V),

Tin Lizzie Red Velvet (V),

Triple O’s (V),

Truckin’ BBQ, Wings (V)

