Warehouse Sale – Stand-Up Paddleboards and Children’s Play Equipment!

Warehouse Sale

ZRAY.ca and Fun-Zone.ca Annual Warehouse Sale!

When: July 8-9 10AM-4PM

Where: 271 East 2nd Ave (Around Back), Vancouver

What to expect:

  • Door Crasher – $99 SUP!
  • Enter to win a FREE SUP
  • Buy GRAIN SUP ($899) Get FREE Aqua Jet ($599 value)!
  • Buy and 3 X-Series boards for $999
  • Outdoor Kids Playground Equipment BLOWOUT!!
    • Trampolines, Swing Sets, Climbing Structures
  • FREE Popcorn!
  • MORE – EVERYTHING IS ON SALE!

The event is free to attend, you can check out their event page for more information.

Fun-Zone

271 East 2nd Avenue
Vancouver, BC V5T 1B8 Canada

  • Start Date

    July 8 @ 10:00 am

  • End Date

    July 9 @ 4:00 pm

    Free Admission

