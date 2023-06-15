Food lovers are in for a treat this June! Whistler is celebrating the Spring season by hosting a number of delicious dining events spanning the whole month.

Nourish Spring Series presented by Cornucopia will be featuring fresh menus, fresh cocktails, and a fresh perspective.

Attendees will get a chance to savour local cuisine with invigorating farm-to-table dinners, Sunday brunches and a cultural spring feast. There will also be farm visits with tastings, free exercise classes, forest walks and art picnics.

The event is a spring culinary and wellness series that will nourish your body and mind.

Nourish Spring Series by Cornucopia 2023

Body and Soul

Join Artist Andrea Mueller for painting and picnics at Station House by the beautiful Alta Lake, explore holistic tours and enjoy Indigenous tea offerings at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, and indulge in a nourishing Spo7ez Wellness Feast. Additionally, take advantage of free fitness and dance classes held in the meadow near the Audain Art Museum. There are free and ticketed events available, you can see them all online.

When & Where: Various Dates and Locations throughout June

Farm to Table Dinners

Enjoy an unique multicourse meal prepared by Whistler’s renowned chefs, using locally sourced ingredients such as fresh produce and artisanal cheeses, perfectly combined to create a memorable dining experience.

Participating restaurants includes: Araxi, Quattro, The Den at Nita Lake Lodge, and Cinnamon Bear Grille. Ticket prices range from $100-200.

When & Where: Friday evenings, on June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at Various Whistler Restaurants

Trip to the Farm Progressive Lunch

Take a break from the busy city life and explore the abundant agricultural offerings in BC. Join wellness expert Astrid Cameron Kent on a refreshing tour of four local farms in Pemberton Valley, discovering their individual stories and enjoying a progressive lunch. Tickets for the event are $75.

When & Where: Saturdays, on June 3, 10, 17, 24 at Various Pemberton Valley Farms

Grillin’ & Chillin’

Discover the secrets to cooking delicious meats, veggies, and seafood on the grill, and learn how to add incredible flavors while keeping your dishes healthy. Attendees will be accompanying renowned chefs BBQ Bob, Julian Bond, Bruce Worden, and Alana Maas for a personalized experience that will level up your grilling skills. Tickets for the event are $60, and the event is extremely popular and bond to sell out quickly.

When & Where: Saturdays afternoons, on June 3, 10, 17, 24 at the Station House on Alta Lake

Wellness Dinner Series

Experience exquisite dining at the renowned Bearfoot Bistro, where you’ll be treated to a lavish four-course meal prepared by the highly acclaimed Whistler Executive Chef Melissa Craig. Whether you’re a health-conscious food lover or simply seeking a meal that leaves you feeling fantastic, this dinner series is a must-try. Tickets for the event are $161.

When & Where: Saturday Evenings June 3, 10, 17, 24 at the Bearfoot Bistro

Sunday Brunch Series

Enjoy a special and health-focused brunch by the serene Alta Lake. Start your day with a beautiful walk along a scenic trail, surrounded by breathtaking views. Attendees will be able to immerse themselves intothe peaceful forest surroundings while enjoying dishes prepared by celebrated chefs Julian Bond, Bruce Worden, Neal Harkins, and Alana Maas. Tickets for the event are $50

When & Where: Sunday Mornings June 4, 11, 18, 25 at the Station House on Alta Lake

You can see the full event details and purchase tickets online here.