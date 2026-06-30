Here’s How You Can Save Up To $1,700 On Energy Bills In B.C.

The Government of Canada has just introduced a program into B.C. that will help families with saving money on energy bills.

In an effort to keep bills affordable for Canadian families, the federal government will be helping homeowners and renters retrofit their homes at no cost to them.

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Saving on Energy Bills in B.C.

At the International Energy Agency (IEA) Global Energy Efficiency Conference in Montreal, it was announced that that the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program will be expanded to B.C., Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. This all builds on the existing partnership with Manitoba.

The Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program provides low-to-median homeowners with no-cost home retrofits. This includes insulation and heat pumps. According to the news release, the Program helps participants save between $300 to $1,700 in annual energy costs. It also reduces their household’s annual greenhouse emissions by around 1.5 tonnes.

“Over $500 million in funding, $300 million of which is federal, will be directed to help over 35,000 low- and median-income households install heat pumps, better insulation, improved air sealing and other upgrades at no cost, which will reduce their energy bills and lower their household emissions.”

The Program is being delivered in co-ordination with BC Hydro and Fortis BC, as well as Hydro-Québec and EfficiencyOne.

“Energy efficiency is one of the fastest, most practical and cost-effective ways to meet today’s energy challenges. By helping Canadians use less energy in their homes, we can put money back in Canadians’ pockets by reducing their monthly energy costs, take pressure off our energy systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance our energy security.”