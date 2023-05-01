This May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington.

The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

About Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

The Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show will run from May 5th to July 31st at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, co-presented with the West Vancouver Art Museum.

It will feature lego creations from award winning local artist Paul Hetherington. A number of the models will be on display, representing some of the most unique and important houses in West Vancouver.

Each model is based on an actual house in West Vancouver, and Hetherington has incorporated every detail of the original houses, including their surrounding landscapes, furniture, and art. He had even consulted original architectural plans and historical photographs to create these models and to ensure their accuracy.

About Paul Hetherington

Paul Hetherington is a renowned artist who grew up in West Vancouver and currently lives in North Vancouver.

He specializes in creating stunning LEGO creations that have gained international recognition.

His unique style incorporates visual cues, creative building techniques, and a masterful use of color to convey stories and ideas in his creations.

Since 2004, Paul has been a regular attendee of LEGO Conventions and Comic Cons, where he has consistently won awards in many theme categories. His impressive achievements include winning Seattle’s BrickCon Best in Show award a remarkable 5 times between 2008 and 2015, earning him a well-deserved reputation as one of the most accomplished LEGO artists in the world.