One very lucky B.C. man is making vacation plans for his family after he won a massive $3 million prize from his $30 30X Scratch & Win ticket.

RELATED: Vancouver Family Couldn’t Believe They Won A $500,000 Lotto 6/49 Prize Together

While Kelowna resident James S. was waiting for his wife to finish work, he decided to scratch his ticket, only to find that he had just won the Top Prize.

“The first thought was disbelief,” said James. “I checked the ticket a couple of times and said, ‘Oh my god, I’m a millionaire!’”

James shared the good news with his wife, who was ecstatic to learn about the massive win. “I waited until my wife was home before checking on the [BCLC Lotto! Mobile] app. My wife was thrilled and we started dancing around the house.”

As for celebrations, James had already planned to visit Vancouver for a Canucks game, mentioning that he would celebrate there. And with the money, he intends to travel, and said that he would like to go on a Disney trip with family, or cross Italy off his bucket list.

James said it feels “awesome” to win. “It’s a chance to enjoy life more.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Freshco on Highway 97 and Leckie Road in Kelowna.

Other Winners

B.C. has seen tons of big lottery winners so far this year.

In November, a Richmond resident won the $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize from the November 4, 2026 draw. Although the first person he told was his wife, she thought he was joking and could hardly believe the good news.

And in October, Quesnel resident Richard Z. saw that someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot with a ticket purchased in Quesnel, so he decided to check his ticket. It was then that he found out he had won $46-million.

Like always, if you’re going to play: know your limit, play within it.