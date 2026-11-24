One Vancouver family just won the ultimate prize together.

At a gas station, Xiaobin H. checked his lottery ticket when he realized he and his family had just won a $500,000 Extra prize from the November 7, 2026 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I scanned at the gas station but didn’t believe it,” said Xiaobin. “I checked a couple of times and came home to check again [on the app].”

Two of Xiaobin’s family members were part of the group play ticket, who are all “very happy” to have won.

And keeping in that same vein, Xiaobin said that he and his family hopes to travel to China again soon to visit their other family members. Aside from that, they don’t have any immediate plans for their winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Petro Canada on Victoria Drive and 49th Avenue in Vancouver.

Other Lottery Winners

B.C. has seen tons of big lottery winners so far this year.

This month, one lucky Richmond resident won the $1-million Lotto 6/49 prize from the November 4, 2026 draw. The first person he told was his wife. “She thought I was joking. I didn’t believe it!”

And in October, Quesnel resident Richard Z. saw that someone won the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot with a ticket purchased in Quesnel, so he decided to check his ticket. It was then that he found out he had won $46-million.

As usual, if you’re going to play: know your limit, play within it.