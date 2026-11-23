It’s that time of year when Vancouver becomes Raincouver— but who are we kidding. The rain likes to make surprise appearances year-round.

The cure for rainy day blues is to think of all the rain as something to enjoy, rather than something to get through. So get out your umbrellas because there’s quite a few things to do in Vancouver when it’s raining!

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Indoor Things To Do When It Rains In Vancouver

Go bowling

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Bowling is always a good idea. Head to Richmond’s Riverport Entertainment Complex for a classic bowling date. Lucky 9 Lanes boasts 28 10-pin lanes, 12 5-pin lanes and a fully equipped arcade. It also offers cosmic bowling for those looking for some glow-in-the-dark fun. Get some food and drinks while you’re at it, at Monkey 9 Brew Pub located on-site.

If you don’t live in or near Richmond (or don’t want to drive/take transit to get there), then you can always search up some local bowling alleys for some classic rainy-day fun.

Location: 150-14200 Entertainment Blvd

Laugh at a comedy show

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Stay warm and dry at one of the city’s most beloved venues for all things comedy. You can find tons of local and international comics at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vogue Theatre, Rogers Arena and more. Besides stand-up comedy, these spots also regularly host musicals, concerts and a variety of family-friendly events for guests to enjoy on those dark and rainy nights. Plus, it’s always a great time to support the local arts scene.

Location: Queen Elizabeth Theatre (630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver), Vogue Theatre (918 Granville Street, Vancouver), Rogers Arena (800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver)

Catch a game

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Sports fanatics can take in a Canucks, Whitecaps or a BC Lions game when those rainy days hit. There’s something comforting about being warm inside a stadium indulging in all the greasy foods when you know it’s cold and raining outside.

Location: Rogers Arena (800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver), BC Place (777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver)

Play indoor mini golf

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Bring out your inner competitive sides by challenging one another to a game of mini golf. West Coast Mini Putt is the place to do just that. Inspired by art, the open-concept 18-hole course is divided by light and black light. It’s a challenging course for everyone.

Mini golfing exists in the same vein as bowling: if you don’t live around West Coast Mini Putt, you can always find other local spots to try getting a hole-in-one at. Vancouver’s Par-Tee Putt is well-loved, and Vibez Mini Golf in Langley is also great for families.

Location: 7391 Elmbridge Way

Try your hand at axe throwing or sword fighting

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Vancouverites hoping to bring out their inner competitive side will love Academie Duello. It offers a variety of unique martial arts based classes, from axe throwing and archery fundamentals to sword fighting and learning all about the graceful yet powerful rapier, which is a duelling weapon of the Renaissance period.

Location: 412 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Fly Over Canada

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One of Vancouver’s most popular attractions for locals and tourists alike is FlyOver Canada. Find the theatre attraction at Canada Place, that takes visitors on what feels like a flight across the country, thanks to state-of-the-art technology. You’ll be suspended with your feet dangling and then whisked away on a journey complete with special effects. They also regularly host themed flights during the holidays.

Location: 201-999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Visit the Bloedel Conservatory

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Discover this botanical garden completely indoors. It’s located at the top of the scenic Queen Elizabeth Park and is home to more than 100 exotic birds and 500 exotic plants and flowers that thrive within its temperature-controlled environment.

Location: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Peruse the Granville Island Public Market

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The iconic Granville Island Public Market is a destination all in itself. Find everything you need here to make a delicious (and comforting) home cooked meal on those dreary fall and winter days. While you’re here, you definitely have to pick up some of Lee’s Donuts.

Location: 1689 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Attend an art exhibit

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There’s no better time to check out the latest art exhibit at the Vancouver Art Gallery than on a rainy day. And if you happen to be visiting on the first Friday of a month, you can catch the Gallery’s Free First Friday Nights event. On these days, admission is totally free from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Do note that you’ll want to reserve a spot in advance to guarantee entry into the Gallery, with walk-in tickets available based on capacity.

Location: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Drink up and play arcade games

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When all else fails, just go for drinks and play some arcade games. Glitch Retro Arcade Bar is the place to do just that. The 19+ bar brings back all things 80s and 90s and has happy hour everyday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Try their spicy marg, Ryan Reynolds (gin) and a margarita slushie. There’s also the Rec Room at the Amazing Brentwood Mall and on Granville St., Vancouver.

Location: 2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

Escape together

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Team work makes the dream work. Escape together at EXIT Richmond or others across the lower mainland. The escape room will test your critical thinking skills, plus it’s just a fun time. Whether you make it out or not, you’ll surely learn a lot about one another in the process.

Location: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

eSpot

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The couple that games together, stays together. Check out the video arcade hotspot known as eSpot. It features pool tables, electronic darts and a 52-console e-gaming center. Find everything from redemption games like claw machines to rhythm games like Gitadora.

Location: 8181 Cambie Road

Enjoy an afternoon of high tea

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Who doesn’t love a warm cup of tea on a rainy day? Enjoy an afternoon of high tea, where you can sample teas, scones, finger sandwiches and mini-desserts.

There are many spots in the city, including the Secret Garden in Kerrisdale, Adonia Tea House in Vancouver, or L’Opera Pattiserie in Richmond.

Location: Various locations across Metro Vancouver

Visit an underwater world at the Vancouver Aquarium

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The Vancouver Aquarium is the perfect rainy-day spot for anyone who loves wildlife, especially the underwater variety. The Aquarium offers tons of educational fun for kids alongside live experiences like daily animal feedings, 4D films, and enrichment sessions. For the adults, they also occasionally offer Fish + Sips, providing those over the age of 19 to enjoy some alcoholic beverages while wandering the Aquarium without any kids around.

Location: 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Learn something new at Science World

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One of Vancouver’s most iconic landmarks, Science World is a great spot if you’ve got curious kids, or if you want to learn something new while it’s pouring outside. Offering up tons of exhibits, there’s always something new to be found inside this giant dome.

Location: 1455 Quebec St, Vancouver

See a Movie

When all else fails, curl up with some Netflix or check out what’s new in theatres with a friend. You’re bound to find a flick that does just the trick to cure those rainy day blues.

If you’re looking for a real steal, you can check out Cineplex’s Family Favourites movies for just $3.99, with the lineup changing every month.

What are your favourite rainy day activities?