A new two-tower development is headed for Surrey after getting approval from city council, offering up hundreds of new rental homes.

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Jessica Place Project

Proposed by non-profit Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society, the project intends to bring over 700 homes across both the 35 and 39-storey buildings.

Additionally, the development will provide replacement units for current residents of Jessica Place at 9883 – 140 Street, with the project aptly named the “Jessica Place Project.” The space is reportedly “approaching its end of life,” with the new development providing new “affordable” rental homes.

We know there is a considerable gap in affordable housing units across Metro Vancouver and believe Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society can make a meaningful contribution through the redevelopment of Jessica Place. The project aims to replace the current 40 aging townhomes that have expiring subsidies with over 600 new rental homes. The 600 new rental homes will be accessible and affordable for generations to come. — Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society

Now that the project’s third reading for Jessica Place’s rezoning was approved on November 23, 2026, construction plans are underway. Its expected start is scheduled for summer 2027, and occupancy is anticipated for summer 2030.

Notably, Jessica Place’s residents will be required to temporarily relocate during the development’s construction. According to Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society, they anticipate the relocation process will take place over the next two years.

“Entre Nous Femmes Housing Society is committed to supporting Jessica Place residents in finding alternative affordable housing and keeping residents informed throughout the redevelopment and relocation process,” the project notes. “Our dedicated Resident Relocation Team will help families find alternative housing and connect residents with other resources as needed. Moving and financial compensation will be provided as part of the relocation process.”