This winter, enjoy even more free ice skating at Surrey Civic Plaza’s 4,000-square-foot covered outdoor rink from November 26, 2026 to February 15, 2027.

Conveniently located beside Surrey Central Skytrain station with underground parking available, you are invited to enjoy a bright and festive atmosphere with family and friends, and relax with hot beverages and snacks available for purchase from the on-site café.

Skating at Surrey Civic Plaza

This year, Surrey’s free skating rink is expanding its hours, alongside offering up new and exciting features. Every night, the rink will stay open an hour later, with expanded skating hours during the winter school break from December 19 to January 3.

And that’s not all: off the ice, visitors are welcome to warm up by the fire pits and relax in cozy seating areas. Family-friendly games will be offered alongside themed weekend activities, live music, and special events throughout the season. For the holiday season, visitors can get excited about the Breakfast with Santa event; Valentine’s Day and Family Day celebrations will arrive in the new year.

“People are looking for affordable ways to spend time with family and friends, and Skating at Civic Plaza delivers exactly that,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “We’re expanding the program this year so even more residents can come out and enjoy everything happening in Surrey City Centre.”

To kick off a new season of skating in Surrey, you can join the community on November 27 for a major celebration. The first 200 visitors will receive free hot chocolate from the on-site café, and everyone is welcome to enjoy free rides on the Royal Express Train and festive entertainment and music.

Skate Rentals

Skaters can either bring their own skates, or rent them for $5 a pair. As always, helmets are free to rent and required for kids 12 and under. School and private groups can reserve the rink for groups of up to 99 people on select mornings.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy Surrey’s free outdoor ice rink this winter!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: November 26, 2026 – February 15, 2027

📍 Location: Surrey Civic Plaza

🎟️ More Info: Free Skating At Surrey Civic Plaza