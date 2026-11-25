There’s only one weekend left in November, so that means it’s time to make the most of the end of the month! We’ve got plenty of exciting holiday events to keep you busy, as well tons of seasonal events and family-friendly experiences.
RELATED: 59+ Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This November
Holiday Kick-off Events
The holidays are approaching, and Metro Vancouver is lighting up with tons of festive cheer. We’ve compiled all the holiday going-ons throughout the city, so you can make sure you hit up every single one to maximize on how many light displays, markets, and tree lightings you visit this year.
Tree Lighting Celebrations
- Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting | November 27
🎟️ More Info: Vancouver Tree Lighting
- Holiday Cheer at the Pier | November 28
🎟️ More Info: Holiday Cheer at the Pier
Light Displays
- Lights of Hope | November 12 – Holiday season
🎟️ More Info: Lights of Hope
- Glow Christmas Treasures 2026 | November 19 – January 2, 2027
🎟️ More Info: Glow Christmas Treasures 2026
- Canyon Lights | November 20 – January 10, 2027
🎟️ More Info: Canyon Lights
- Lights by the Lake | November 21 – January 10, 2027
🎟️ More Info: Lights by the Lake
- Noel Surrey | November 27 – December 29
🎟️ More Info: Noel Surrey
- VanDusen Festival of Lights | November 27 – January 3, 2027
🎟️ More Info: Festival of Lights
- Lights at Lafarge | November 27 – February 2027
🎟️ More Info: Lights at Lafarge
Markets & Shopping
- Glenda’s Christmas Cottage | October 27 – December 23
🎟️ More Info: Glenda’s Christmas Cottage
- Potters Christmas Store | November 1 – December 24
🎟️ More Info: Potters Christmas Market
- Vancouver Christmas Market | November 16 – December 24
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Vancouver Christmas Market
- Wesbrook Village Holiday Market at UBC | November 20 – December 20
🎟️ More Info: Wesbrook Village Holiday Market
- Langley Christmas Village | November 26 – December 24
🎟️ More Info: Langley Christmas Village
- Hycroft for the Holidays | November 26 – 29
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Hycroft for the Holidays
- Shipyards Christmas Market | November 27 – December 24
🎟️ More Info: Shipyards Christmas Market
- Portobello Holiday Market | November 28 – 29
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Portobello Holiday Market
- Port Coquitlam Christmas Market | November 28 – 29
🎟️ More Info: Port Coquitlam Christmas Market
- Steveston Christmas Craft Fair | November 28 – 29
🎟️ More Info: 2026 Steveston Christmas Craft Fair
Other Festive Fun
- Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge | Opens November 2 through winter
🎟️ More Info: Winterlust
- Christmas Family Glow Splatter & Ornament Painting | November 17, 2026 – January 3, 2027
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Christmas Family Glow Splatter & Ornament Painting
- Canadian Pacific Holiday Train | November 19 – December 20
🎟️ More Info: CPKC Holiday Train
- The Peak of Christmas at Grouse Mountain | November 20 – December 24
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Peak of Christmas
- Steveston Winter in the Village | November 19 – December 31
🎟️ More Info: Winter in the Village
- Christmas at District 1881 | November 19 – January 3, 2027
🎟️ More Info: Christmas at District 1881
- Merry & Bright at Martini Town | November 20 -December 31
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Martini Town
- The Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan Metro Vancouver Stops | Select dates between November 21 – December 6
🎟️ More Info: Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan
- Surrey Civic Plaza Ice Rink | November 26, 2026 – through winter
💲 Cost: Free – $5
- The Elvis Christmas Comeback | November 26 – December 27
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special
- North Vancouver Shipyard’s Ice Rink | November 27, 2026 until March 2027
💲 Cost: Free – $8
- North Pole Express | November 28, 29; December 12, 13, 19, 20, 21
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: North Pole Express
- Port Coquitlam’s Christmas in the Square | November 28
🎟️ More Info: Christmas in the Square
Family-Friendly Things to Do
Disney on Ice presents: Jump In
Disney On Ice presents Jump In is coming to Vancouver from November 25 to 29, 2026, bringing more than 50 Disney characters, familiar songs and colourful worlds together in one big family night out.
📅 Date: November 25 – 29, 2026
📍 Location: Pacific Coliseum
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Disney on Ice
Ongoing Family-Friendly Fun
These are events that are happening all throughout the month with reoccurring dates, so you can hit them up multiple times to maximize the fun!
- The Robot Zoo | October 9 – April 4
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Robot Zoo
- Game Changers | October 16 – January 24, 2027
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Game Changers
- Astra Lumina | Opens October 22 and runs until December 31
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Astra Lumina
- Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays | Films available on select Saturdays
🎟️ More Info: Cineplex $3.99 Saturdays
Markets to Shop At
Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale
Looking for an excuse to get some new additions for your makeup collection? The Estée Lauder Companies’ Vancouver Warehouse Sale is the perfect chance to do exactly that, happening at the Vancouver Convention Centre East. Running from November 26 to 29, 2026, it’s going to be four days of amazing deals on all your favourite brands, starting at 50% off!
📅 Date: November 26 – 29, 2026
📍 Location: Vancouver Convention Centre – East Exhibition Hall B
🎟️ More Info: Estée Lauder Vancouver Warehouse Sale
Emily Carr University Student Art Sale
The Student Art Sale is back with works from over 250 artists and designers, and it’s your chance to find something truly original! From paintings, photographs and prints to ceramics, homewares and textiles, there is truly a piece for everyone in your life to enjoy.
📅 Date: November 26 – 28, 2026
📍 Location: Emily Carr University of Art + Design
🎟️ More Info: Emily Carr University Annual Student Art Sale
Food + Drink Experiences You Have To Try
Premium Chocolate Tasting: A Guided Tasting & Social Experience
Join CoFunction for a guided chocolate-tasting experience provided by Andina Fine Goods and CoFunction Event Spaces, featuring the exceptional flavours of Paccari, an award-winning Ecuadorian chocolate brand.
📅 Dates: November 28, 2026
📍 Location: 1933 Triumph St
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Premium Chocolate Tasting: A Guided Tasting & Social Experience in Vancouver
Ongoing Food Events
The best part about being in Metro Vancouver is that there’s so much delicious food no matter where you look, and these ongoing food events are making sure that your every craving is satisfied.
- Surf & Turf Sunday at The Blarney Stone| Every Sunday from April 19 – November 29
🎟️ More Info: Surf & Turf Sunday
Arts, Music, and Plays
The Fire in Our Hearts: Vancouver Gala Screening with Q&A
The Gala Screening of Award-winning documentary film The Fire In Our Hearts comes to Vancouver’s Park Theatre on November 29, 2026, including a Q&A with Josias Tschanz and other prominent guest speakers and experts.
📅 Dates: November 29, 2026
📍 Location: Park Theatre
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Fire in Our Hearts: Vancouver Gala Screening with Q&A
Recurring Arts Events
Metro Van’s arts scene always has something new for you to experience. These are a bunch of events that are happening throughout the month.
- Murder is a Drag | Select dates between September 25 – December 11
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Murder is a Drag
- Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA | November 4 – December 15
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Cirque du Soleil: LUZIA 2026
- Lost Souls of Gastown | Now until November 29
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Lost Souls of Gastown
- ELF: The Musical | November 12 – December 27
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: ELF: The Musical
Conventions + Shows to Hit Up
QUEER JOY & MAGICK FAIR
Hosted by Queer Spirit Circle & Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium, Queer Joy & Magick Fair brings together two communities for a celebration of queer expression, spiritual exploration, creativity, and the beautiful diversity of the magickal world.
📅 Dates: November 28, 2026
📍 Location: Purpose Independent Secondary School
🎟️ More Info: Queer Joy & Magick Fair
Parties + Festivals You Can Dance All Day At
Dreamstate Vancouver
The third edition of Dreamstate Vancouver is making its way back to B.C. this November, featuring an international lineup that will have you partying late into the night. Headlining the event will be one of the biggest EDM DJs in the industry: Tiësto. Saturday, November 28 will be Tiësto’s Dreamstate Vancouver debut, with his appearance being noted as a trance set.
📅 Dates: November 28, 2026
📍 Location: Tradex Abbotsford
🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Dreamstate Vancouver
Want even more things to do? Check out our 604 Now Events Calendar to keep your plans looking fresh.