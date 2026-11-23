From the creative mind behind Chelsea Hotel: The Songs of Leonard Cohen and House of Folk, the Arts Club Theatre Company brings the World Premiere of The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special to the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre.

Conceived and directed by Tracey Power, this dynamic theatrical concert invites audiences to take a peek inside a legendary performance and offers unique insight into the night that Elvis Presley rediscovered himself.

The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special

December 3, 1968: following seven years away from the music business, the former king of rock ‘n’ roll launched a comeback on the biggest stage of his career, with the hope of saving his musical soul. Dissatisfied with what Hollywood was offering him, Elvis marked his return to live performance with an NBC television special, revitalizing both his stage presence and public image. The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special draws from that iconic 1968 broadcast, originally conceived as a traditional Christmas special but reimagined into something more personal and immediate.

“My desire to know the human being behind the image of Elvis continues to be an incredible journey of discovery. I think the ‘68 special is the closest we can get to experiencing not only his insane talent as a performer but his humour, his passion for music, and his deep desire for a better world. Learning that the special was supposed to be something very different was all the inspiration I needed to start my creative digging into what would become The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special.” — Tracey Power, Director

At its core, this magical night in 1968 celebrates the kid who grew up with rhythm and blues in his soul and a dream of something even bigger in his heart. Through the songs that shaped his life, we get a little closer to knowing both Elvis and the music that, to him, mattered the most. From this fertile ground, The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special weaves a story that brings music, storytelling and history together.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the world premiere of Tracey Power’s theatrical invention to our Olympic Village Stage. Supporting new work like this is an integral part of who we are at the Arts Club. In this theatre in particular, you’ll feel like you’re at a live studio event. This show is welcoming and unconventional, giving our audiences a holiday experience built around great songs, a sense of connection, and the joy of coming together.” — Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club’s Artistic Director

Tickets + Dates

The production previews at the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre on November 26, opens on November 27 and runs until December 27. Showtimes and Special Performances are:

Evenings: Tue–Wed, 7 PM; Thu–Sat, 7:30 PM

Matinees: Wed, 1 PM; Sat, 1:30 PM; Sun, 2 PM

Holiday Schedule: Thu, Dec 24, 1 PM; Sun, Dec 27, 8 PM

Talkback Tuesday Performance: Tue, Dec 8, 7 PM

VocalEye Performances: Fri, Dec 11, 7:30 PM; Sun, Dec 20, 2 PM

Open Caption Performances: Sun, Dec 13, 2 PM; Tue, Dec 22, 7 PM

Tickets are available through the Arts Club Box Office with prices starting at $29. Purchase tickets online or through the Box Office at 604.687.1644.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: November 26 – December 27, 2026

📍 Location: Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special