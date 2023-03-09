After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to return this Spring.

The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market 2023

Located at the foot of Lonsdale Avenue in the historic Shipyard district, the market is a celebration of the area’s industrial past and its modern-day community.

This is an especially important year for the Shipyards Night Market as it marks their 10th anniversary. The market will be taking place every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market (@shipyardsnightmarket)

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls, including crafts, delicious food trucks, and refreshing drinks from local vendors.

Local musicians will perform on the main stage each week. So you can expect a lively soundtrack to each evening’s festivities. There will also be various activities and performances for all ages.

Changes to this year’s event

However, the organizers have announced that visitors may notice some differences in this year’s event.

“Food trucks will be limited, compared to year’s previous, as the layout of the district has changed significantly now limiting where we can park them,” said SYNM on Facebook.

This is due to an increase of restaurants and developments opening up in the area. It is stated that event organizers are working closely with the city to follow the new guidelines to ensure a smooth experience.