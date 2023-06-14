604 Now

More Cheez, Plz! Sunday Drag Brunch – Mount Pleasant

More Cheez

After the glorious premiere events, we are making More Cheez, Plz even greasier!

Join your hosts Valentina and Phyllis Hull as they whip up a frenzy at your local pizzeria. Joined by special guests, you’ll savor this experience for a long time!

More Cheez, Plz is the new drag brunch creating delicious memories for you and your loved ones. Yummy toppings and something for all palates and diets.

Amazing drink specials await you, too!

Please call ahead for group booking reservations.

The event is happening July 7th from 12:30 from 2:30 Tickets can be purchased online for $15 or $20 CASH on door

Location

Pizzeria Barbarella

654 East Broadway
Vancouver, BC V5T 1X7 Canada + Google Map
Phone
(604) 210-6111
  • Date

    July 9

  • Time

    12:30 pm - 2:30 pm

  • Tickets

    $15

