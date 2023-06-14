More Cheez, Plz! Sunday Drag Brunch – Mount Pleasant
After the glorious premiere events, we are making More Cheez, Plz even greasier!
Join your hosts Valentina and Phyllis Hull as they whip up a frenzy at your local pizzeria. Joined by special guests, you’ll savor this experience for a long time!
More Cheez, Plz is the new drag brunch creating delicious memories for you and your loved ones. Yummy toppings and something for all palates and diets.
Amazing drink specials await you, too!
Please call ahead for group booking reservations.
The event is happening July 7th from 12:30 from 2:30 Tickets can be purchased online for $15 or $20 CASH on door