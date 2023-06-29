45 Fun Things To Do In Metro Vancouver This Canada Day Long Weekend (Jun 30-Jul 2)

Can you believe it is already July?! Canada Day long weekend is already here and there is so much to do in Metro Vancouver.

It is already half way through the year, and with so many events taking place, this weekend is the perfect time to go out and make some long lasting memories.

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Canada Day Festivities

Every year, on July 1st, celebrations takes over Metro Vancouver. Although fireworks has been cancelled in Downtown Vancouver, there are still tons of fun festivities happening all around Metro Vancouver.

Here are the cities that will be having Canada Day Festivities this Saturday (without fireworks).

Downtown Vancouver – Canada Place from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm

– Canada Place from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm North Vancouver – Shipyards festivities from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

– Shipyards festivities from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm West Vancouver – John Lawson Park festivities from 2:00 – 9:00 pm

– John Lawson Park festivities from 2:00 – 9:00 pm New Westminster – Westminster Pier Park festivities from 1:00 to 6:00 pm

– Westminster Pier Park festivities from 1:00 to 6:00 pm Port Moody – a part of the Golden Spike Days at Rocky Point Park festivities from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm

– a part of the Golden Spike Days at Rocky Point Park festivities from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm Delta Diefenbaker Park festivities from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Kirkland House from 12:00 and 4:00 pm Chalmers Park from 5:30 – 10:00 pm

Langley – Downtown festivities from 12:00 to 4:00 pm

– Downtown festivities from 12:00 to 4:00 pm Township of Langley – Aldergrove Athletic Park festivities from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

– Aldergrove Athletic Park festivities from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm Maple Ridge – Memorial Peace Park festivities from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Canada Day Celebrations with Fireworks

However, if you’re keen on seeing some fireworks light up the sky, there are tons of celebrations taking place in other Metro Vancouver cities that ends with a beautiful fireworks show at 10 pm.

Burnaby – Central Park festivities from 6:30 pm to 10:15 pm, ending with fireworks Burnaby Village festivities run from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm (without fireworks) Edmonds Park festivities run from 11:00 am and 2:30 pm (without fireworks)

– Central Park festivities from 6:30 pm to 10:15 pm, ending with fireworks Coquitlam – Lafarge Lake Town Centre Park festivities from 12:00 pm until about 10:30 pm, ending with fireworks

– Lafarge Lake Town Centre Park festivities from 12:00 pm until about 10:30 pm, ending with fireworks Port Coquitlam – Castle Park from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm, ending with fireworks

– Castle Park from 12:00 pm until 10:00 pm, ending with fireworks Richmond – Steveston Harbour will be having their Salmon Festival, festivities from 10 am – 4 pm, and fireworks hosted by the city at 10 pm.

– Steveston Harbour will be having their Salmon Festival, festivities from 10 am – 4 pm, and fireworks hosted by the city at 10 pm. Surrey – Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre festivities from 10:00am to 10:30 pm, ending with fireworks

– Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre festivities from 10:00am to 10:30 pm, ending with fireworks White Rock – Memorial Park with festivities from 8:00 am to 10:15 pm, ending with fireworks

– Memorial Park with festivities from 8:00 am to 10:15 pm, ending with fireworks Abbotsford – Abbotsford Exhibition Park festivities from 8:00 am to10:15 pm, ending with a laser light show

When & Where: July 1 all over Metro Vancouver

Surrey Canada Day 2023: Free Fireworks, Food Trucks, Live Music

Surrey Canada Day is set to return for another amazing celebration with fireworks, performances, food and activities for all ages to enjoy. This year, the event will be headlined by Canadian creative collective and indie-rock band Broken Social Scene, along with performances by Crown Lands and Neon Dreams.

The free family-friendly event will take this Saturday, starting at 10 am and runs all day, wrapping up with a firework show at 10:15 pm.

When & Where: July 1 from 10 am – 10:30 pm at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, 17728 64 Ave, Surrey

76th Steveston Salmon Festival + Canada Day Celebrations

The Steveston Salmon Festival is a beloved event that celebrates the region’s rich fishing heritage and the mighty salmon. This year, the festival will once again take place on Canada Day, July 1, and admission is free.

It will offers a full day of festivities, entertainment, mouthwatering salmon cuisine, fireworks and it will feature the return of the popular Canada Day parade. The highlight of the event is the Salmon Barbecue, where skilled volunteers grill thousands of pounds of salmon, delighting attendees with the tantalizing aroma and flavors of this iconic fish.

When & Where: July 1 from 10 am – 4 pm at Garry Point Park, 12011 Seventh Ave, Richmond

Golden Spike Days

In Port Moody, Canada Day is typically celebrated with the four-day Golden Spike Days festival held at Rocky Point Park, situated at 2800 Murray Street along the waterfront. Attendees can immerse themselves in a diverse range of live music, delicious treats from Food Trucks, and unwind at the beer garden. Kids will have a blast with Lego building, bouncy castles, and a plethora of unique and exciting activities.

Admission to Golden Spike Days is based on a donation, with a suggested minimum amount of $5. While certain activities may require a fee, most attractions are free, excluding expenses for food and drinks.

When & Where: Friday, June 30th from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Saturday & Sunday from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. Monday, July 3rd, from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm at the Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival – July 1-2

This music festival draws nearly 1800 artists and attracting over half a million Jazz enthusiasts. The event spans a couple of weeks, and typically features around 300 concerts held at almost three dozen venues throughout Vancouver. Some popular spots are the Vancouver Art Gallery, Granville Island and David Lam Park.

To explore the lineup of free concerts available in regular years, please refer to the Jazz Concert website.

When & Where: June 23-July 2 at various venues across Vancouver

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival – July 1-8

This festival showcases captivating performances, engaging exhibitions, and captivating Taiwanese cinema, all taking place over a week long period. The outdoor activities of the festival unfold at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery, spanning from June 30th to July 2nd. Within this lively setting, visitors can indulge in a diverse array of multicultural performances, engaging workshops, captivating art exhibitions, and delightful kids’ crafts.

Beyond the free activities, the festival also presents ticketed events and online movies, providing additional avenues for entertainment and engagement. You can check out their website for exact event details.

When & Where: June 30 to July 8 at the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery and other venues

Vancouver Bandits VS. The Edmonton Stingers

This Saturday, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the Edmonton Stingers at the Langley Events Centre for the Hoops and Heroes Night. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

When & Where: July 1 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Summer Music Series ‘Tunes & Treasures’

If you’re looking for family-friendly summer activities, McArthurGlen Vancouver is offering a free live music series, Tunes & Treasures. Every Friday from June 30 to July 29, from 1-3 p.m., guests will be greeted with live musical performances by talented local artists at the center’s fountain.

When & Where: Every Friday from June30-July 29 from 1-3 pm at Fountain at the McArthurGlen, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond

Big Splash Waterpark Opens – July 1

This massive waterpark near Vancouver is known for its impressive slides, poolside cocktails and family fun, and it’s officially reopening on July 1 for the summer season. General admission (age 4+) is $35, and seasonal family passes are available.

Located in Tsawwassen, Big Splash is just a 25 minute drive from Vancouver. Yes, you’re that close to all that fun.

When & Where: July 1 – Sept 4 from 11am – 6 pm at 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Disco Drag

Get ready to groove at Turquoise Goat’s Disco Themed Brunch & Board Games Event. Join Karlie Hart and Bliss as they bring the nostalgic era of disco to life. With their infectious energy, they’ll guide you through an unforgettable day of funky fun. As you soak up the retro vibes, enjoy a complimentary drink on us with the included drink ticket.

When & Where: July 2 from 3-6pm at Turquoise Goat Board Game Cafe, 122 W Hastings St, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

This year, Metro Vancouver will be having an Ice Cream Festival and it starts this week! There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Whistler’s Nourish Spring Series by Cornucopia

If you’re up for taking a little trip north, Whistler is celebrating the Spring season by hosting a number of delicious dining events spanning the whole month. Nourish Spring Series presented by Cornucopia will be featuring fresh menus, fresh cocktails, and a fresh perspective.

When & Where: June 2-30 at various participating locations in Whistler

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Catch a Movie

Free Outdoor Movies

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Friday, July 7th from around sundown at Douglas Park, Langley

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Saturday, July 1: Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Saturday, July 8: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – Family Favourites

Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the Elemental & Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny.

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Studio Ghibli Forever

During the spring and summer seasons, the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened last Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

Two more weeks to go. The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets are currently on sale and start at $29.

When & Where: March 3rd -End of Summer at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Visit Playland

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, reopened on June 3rd. Experience the adrenaline rush once again as the park unveils its thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

When & Where: June 3- August 18 at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Visit Burnaby’s Iconic 1920s Village

The Burnaby Village Museum, a beloved and free attraction that opened at the beginning of May. This year, they will be featuring a new exhibit “Truths Not Often Told: Being South Asian in Burnaby”. It delves into the varied experiences of Burnaby’s South Asian Canadian communities. Developed in close collaboration with the museum’s South Asian Advisory Committee, this exhibit sheds light on stories that are often untold.

When & Where: May 6 – September 4 at the Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver