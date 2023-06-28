Disco Drag
🎉 Get ready to groove at Turquoise Goat’s Disco Themed Brunch & Board Games Event! 🕺💃
Join Karlie Hart and Bliss as they bring the nostalgic era of disco to life. With their infectious energy, they’ll guide you through an unforgettable day of funky fun.
As you soak up the retro vibes, enjoy a complimentary drink on us with the included drink ticket. Sip on your favourite beverage while you immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere!
Turquoise Goat, known for its vibrant ambiance, is the perfect backdrop for this groovy gathering. From the funky decorations to the buzzing atmosphere, we’ve created a setting that will transport you back to the golden age of disco.
And that’s not all! We’re thrilled to announce that the incredibly talented Mya will be joining us, adding a touch of star power to the event.
Finally we’re happy to announce that as part of the event we’ll be fundraising for UNYA (Urban Native Youth Association), who work on providing meaningful opportunities for Indigenous youth in the urban setting.
📅 Date: Sunday July 2nd
⏰ Time: Doors at 3pm, Show Starts at 4pm – your ticket gives you access to hang out and play games until 6pm!
📍 Location: Turquoise Goat, 122 W Hastings St.
Tickets are currently on sale for $35 and you can get them online here.
Get ready to boogie down and create unforgettable memories with friends. See you there! 🎶✨