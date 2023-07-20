It is hot hot hot this week in Vancovuer. A good sign that Summer is in full swing and we really shouldn’t complain. This is an exciting weekend that many has been looking forward to with the start of the Celebration of Lights fireworks! In addition to that there are many fun things to do in Metro Vancouver.

From outdoor concerts to delicious food festivals, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this sunny July weekend. It will be hot out though, so remember to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen!

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Abbotsford’s Lakeland Flowers Sunflower Festival – Grand Opening

Lakeland Flowers is absolutely thrilled to announce the opening of the much-awaited Summer Flower Festival on Friday, July 21st, 2023.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a breathtaking spectacle of nature’s brightest colours. Get ready to explore 45-acres of stunning floral wonderland in the heart of the Fraser Valley. Tickets start at $10 per person, with free entry for children under 3.

When & Where: July 21-Sept 4 from 10am – 6pm at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford

Honda Celebration of Light + Red Bull Show – July 22, 26, 29

The shores of English Bay in Vancouver will be illuminated as the Honda Celebration of Light returns this weekend. This is one of the most popular events of the years, drawing huge crowds at various great viewing spots around the city.

The organizers of this renowned fireworks competition have announced that the three-night extravaganza will make its comeback in 2023 . Kicking off the competition this weekend will be the team representing Australia on Saturday.

The Red Bull Airshow with Pete McLeod will also be returning to English Bay. The show starts prior to the fireworks at 7:40 pm each night with an exhilarating aerobatics performance.

When & Where: July 22 around 10 pm at English Bay in Vancouver

Surrey Fusion Festival

One of Surrey’s largest (and most vibrant) celebrations is set to return for one weekend only this summer. The annual Surrey Fusion Festival will bring live entertainment, dance battles, food and more to Holland Park. and the best part is, admission is free to attend

When & Where: July 22 and 23 from 11am-10pm at Holland Park, Surrey

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest – July 21-23

Get messy with all things ribs at Port Moody Rotary Ribfest. The this is a three days in July, that will feature family-friendly activities, live music and more. This beloved event has been around since 2014 and has since become the city’s biggest community gathering.

When & Where: July 21-23 from 11am – 9pm at Rocky Point Park, Port Moody

‘Fish and Sips’ at the Vancouver Aquarium

This 19+ event is taking place this weekend, and “big kids” are excited! This “adult-exclusive” event will offer visitors a unique opportunity to explore the aquarium after hours. As you wander among the 65,000 aquatic residents, you can enjoy beer, wine, and snacks.

One of the coolest attractions is the immersive 4D Theatre experience, featuring many ocean inhabitants. Tickets range from $45-$55.

When & Where: July 21 from 7-10 pm at The Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way

Burnaby Pride Celebrations

The Pride Celebrations in Burnaby is free to attend and showcases the diversity of the local 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Attendees can revel in an array of fantastic entertainment, including live music, drag performances, comedy shows, and more. The event offers activities and educational booths suitable for the entire family.

Prior to the commencement of the festival, a free outdoor Zumba class called “Move and Groove” awaits participants in Civic Square at 11 am.

When & Where: July 22 from 12 – 6 pm at Burnaby Civic Square, 6100 Willingdon Ave.

Vancouver Farmers Markets Summer Celebration

Get ready to embrace the summer spirit at our first-ever Vancouver Farmers Markets x City Centre Artist Lodge Summer Celebration this Saturday. This is a free event and will feature food vendors / Trucks, craft beer, live music from DJ Skylar Love, an open artist studios, face painting, henna art, and more.

When & Where: July 22 from 12-5 pm at City Centre Artist Lodge, 2111 Main Street at 5th

Rooftop Remix

Rooftop Remix is back after a sold out first season! The first installment of this three-part series, hosted by the Vancouver Public Library Foundation, will be happening this Friday.

Celebrate summer at VPL Central Library’s rooftop garden over BC wine and beer, music (DJ O Show/DJ G-Luve), snacks by Nuba, and, of course, a book swap! Bring in a book or two that you’ve already enjoyed and swap them with others for a new-to-you title. They will provide a selection of books made up of literary classics, chart-topping bestsellers, and more. Tickets are $50, and you can learn more about it here.

When & Where: July 21 from 5-8pm at the Vancouver Public Library, Central Library, 350 W Georgia St, Vancouver

Sun & Soil Concert Series

Experience the tastes and sounds of the Fraser Valley with our Sun & Soil Concert Series, featuring a diverse mix of local artists and highlighting venues all across the Valley.

You’ll be able to celebrate with locally grown and prepared foods at a variety of countryside locations on a variety of dates throughout the summer!

When & Where: July 22nd from 6-8 pm, at the Cannon Estate Winery, Abbotsford

Pop-Up Flea Market

The Pop-Up Flea Market is popping up at the Pitt Meadows Elementary School parking lot this weekend. This flea market is all about pre-loved maternity, baby, and kid clothing, toys, accessories and more at low prices. Entry is free and there is also free parking on site.

When & Where: July 23 from 10am – 1pm at Pitt Meadows Elementary School, 11941 Harris Rd, Pitt Meadows

Four Fires Festival

The Indigenous-led annual event, organized by Indigenous leaders and an all-Indigenous board, is a joint effort between the North Vancouver Canoe Club of Squamish Nation and the Celtic Sunset Canoe Club of Musqueam Nation. It is expected to draw around 50,000 attendees.

The event features 25 races on both Saturday and Sunday, with up to 300 competitors in various age groups, from children to elite athletes. Alongside the races, attendees can enjoy live music, cultural dance groups, an artisan market, multiple food trucks, and the participation of Indigenous paddling teams from Oregon, Washington, and BC.

When & Where: July 22 from 10am – 7pm and July 23 from 10 am – 6:30 pm at the Concord Community Park, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

The Cup 2023

This weekend, Hastings Racecourse will be hosting their annual fabulous day of fashion, music, racing, and cocktails at their The Cup Festival. The daytime festival usually has over 10,000 derby enthusiasts in attendance. Attendees can expect live performances by Sam Feldt and Bryce Vine, along with exciting bottle-popping action. Tickets can still be purchased online for $55.

When & Where: July 22, gates open at noon at the Hasting Racecourse, 188 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Giant Games

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team is having an exciting season, with 2 games this weekend. They will be playing Friday, July 21 against the The Edmonton Stingers and Sunday, July 23 against the The Winnipeg Sea Bears.

Grab your tickets here and soak in one of Metro Vancouver’s best sporting experiences.

When & Where: July 21 and 23 from 7-9 pm at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Club León

Get ready for an exhilarating match on Friday as the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Club León for th Leagues Cup. Soccer enthusiasts can expect a high-intensity game filled with skillful plays and fierce competition. The clash between these two teams promises an unforgettable evening of soccer action at its finest. Tickets are still on sale and starts at only $30

When & Where: July 21, from 7:30-10pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Events ending soon

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The popular exhibit is coming to an end this weekend. Tickets can be purchased online for $29, enter code BOGO for 50% off.

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike.

When & Where: Ends on July 23 at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

Less than 2 weeks to go, Metro Vancouver’s first Ice Cream Festival ends at the end of the month! A number of limited-time new flavors are only available during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

“Tatum” by Nix and PEKOE LESLIE – An Interactive Art Event

Immerse yourself in Nix’s Tatum Night, an exhilarating voyage of self-expression and creativity where guests become artists and an installation evolves into a living canvas.

Experience a captivating journey led by nix, in a mysterious, sensory-rich atmosphere filled with music, drinks, and unique moments of shared creativity. Dive into an unforgettable night that blends the boundaries between the observer and the artist, celebrating the joy of creation, connection, and boundless imagination.

When & Where: Several evenings until July 24th from 7-11pm at Creekwood Studios, 3819 Still Creek Ave, Burnaby

Ongoing Things To Do

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened last Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Catch a Movie

Free Movies Outdoors

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 25 and Aug 1, 8, 15, 22 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Sunset Cinema at Queen Elizabeth Park – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 at 9 pm at šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn (formerly the QET Plaza), just outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Sunset Cinema at The Shipyards in North Vancouver – Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards

– Wednesdays, Aug 2, 9, 16, 23 at 9 pm at the Shipyards Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

– Thursday, July 20, 27 and Aug 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery Outdoor Movies in Burnaby – Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby

Fridays, Aug 4, 11, 18, 25 + Sept 1 at Civic Square & Saturday, Aug 26 at 8:30 pm at Edmonds Park, Burnaby Outdoor Movie Nights Langley – Fridays Aug 4 at 9:00 pm at Douglas Park, Langley

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning & Transformers: Rise of the Beast

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Summer Music Series ‘Tunes & Treasures’

If you’re looking for family-friendly summer activities, McArthurGlen Vancouver is offering a free live music series, Tunes & Treasures. Every Friday from June 30 to July 29, from 1-3 p.m., guests will be greeted with live musical performances by talented local artists at the center’s fountain.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 30 – July 29 from 1-3 pm at Fountain at the McArthurGlen, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

