Rooftop Remix
Rooftop Remix is back after a sold out first season! The first installment of this three-part series, hosted by the Vancouver Public Library Foundation, is happening on July 21 from 5pm to 8pm.
Celebrate summer at VPL Central Library’s rooftop garden over BC wine and beer, music (DJ O Show/DJ G-Luve), snacks by Nuba, and, of course, a book swap! Bring in a book or two that you’ve already enjoyed and swap them with others for a new-to-you title. We will also provide a selection of books made up of literary classics, chart-topping bestsellers, and more.
Proceeds from these events will fund new soundproof work pods, providing more people with places to meet, connect, and work at VPL branches.
Can’t make it in July? We’ve got you covered with two more events on August 25th and September 15th.
Tickets are live for all three events at www.vplf.ca/rooftop.