Get ready for a weekend of vibrant music, mouthwatering cuisine, and captivating performances at the highly anticipated Surrey Fusion Festival.

The free two-day event promises to be a cultural extravaganza like no other. Celebrating its 16th year, this year’s theme is “Dance Around the World”.

Surrey Fusion Festival 2023

This is BC’s largest multicultural event, and will showcase 50 pavilions representing cultures from around the world.

There will also be live entertainment, amusement rides, great food, a kid’s zone, dance battles/workshops, an Indigenous Village, and much more.

This year, the Surrey Fusion Festival will be returning to Holland Park on Saturday, July 22 to Sunday, July 23. The festival starts at 11 am and runs all day through 10 pm.

Activities & Experiences

Live Performances

The “Dance Around the World” theme will be showcased through the vibrant cultural pavilions and eight stages.

The festival will feature a fantastic lineup of live entertainment, including live performances from renowned artists, local dance groups, dance battles, local performers and much more.

Headliners

On Saturday, the Surrey Fusion Festival will kick off with the infectious beats of DJ Shub, an indigenous electronic artist known as the ‘Godfather of PowWowStep.’

Following DJ Shub’s electrifying performance, Punjabi singer and actor Gurnam Bhullar will take the stage.

Sunday promises to be equally exciting, with performances by JESSIA, the Ucluelet-raised indie pop artist who gained recognition with her song ‘I’m Not Pretty,’ and Ikky, a talented artist blending hip hop, R&B, and Punjabi music.

Pavilions

Indulge in an array of authentic cuisine and immerse yourself in diverse cultures at the 50 pavilions showcased during the Surrey Fusion Festival.

These pavilions, managed by cultural groups and organizations from Surrey and the Lower Mainland. They offer a unique opportunity to explore and learn about different traditions, customs, and flavours.

The Cantina

There will be an area for 19+ attendees to sip on some cold beverages from around the world.

Cultural Cooking Arena

Watch Surrey youth showdown in cooking competitions and learn how to make authentic cultural recipes from pavilion organizers.

Indigenous Village & Market

Attendees can learn about Indigenous cultures through traditional cultural sharing, and contemporary performances at the Métis pavilion

There will also be an Indigenous Market with authentic Indigenous artwork, products and crafts.

Amusement Rides

An area will be dedicated to various rides and carnival games for attendees to enjoy throughout the festival.

Kid Zone

There will be an area for little ones with interactive performances, games, workshops, crafts and more.

How to Get there

Surrey Fusion Festival will take place at Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Road).

Transit: The park is located directly across from King George Station, and a short walk from Surrey Central Station. The nearest bus loop to the site is located at Surrey Central Exchange, just one block away.

Parking: There will be a limited amount of parking spots available near Holland Park. If you plan to drive, attendees can park at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave). Parking underground at City Hall is $1.50 per hour or a $4.00 weekend flat rate for a maximum of 12 hours.