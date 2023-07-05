“Tatum” by Nix and PEKOE LESLIE – An Interactive Art Event
Immerse yourself in Nix’s Tatum Night, an exhilarating voyage of self-expression and creativity where guests become artists and an installation evolves into a living canvas.
Experience a captivating journey led by nix, in a mysterious, sensory-rich atmosphere filled with music, drinks, and unique moments of shared creativity. Dive into an unforgettable night that blends the boundaries between the observer and the artist, celebrating the joy of creation, connection, and boundless imagination.
This one-of-a-kind event results from a collaboration between nix, a virtual AI character by Invictus Events/Chaos Club Digital, and Vancouver-based visual artist PEKOE LESLIE.
PEKOE LESLIE is an accomplished artist who has honed his craft across multiple disciplines, from painting and sculpture to installation, photography, film, and performance. His work explores the concept of “HOLES,” a unique language that delves into the possibilities of negative space.
This event will be run from 7-11 pm on several evenings/nights across the date range of July 12th to July 24th. Tickets are $150 + fees, and can be purchased online.