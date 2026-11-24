Here’s a question for you: would you rather own a house in Vancouver, or own a jumbo jet that has ties to Saddam Hussein’s regime?

If your answer is the latter, then you’ll be very excited to know that you can buy that exact plane right now for the same price as an average Vancouver home. In fact, there’s actually two for sale.

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Saddam Hussein’s Jet for Sale

Iraqi Airways is currently selling two Boeing 747SPs that were used by former dictator Saddam Hussein. The planes were abandoned for almost thirty years in southwestern Tunisia’s Tozeur-Nefta International Airport, a little before the Gulf War.

Although Iraqi Airways initially sent out technicians to service the aircraft, they were eventually left in the airport after disputes and fees piled up.

If you’re looking to buy just one plane, it’ll run you $900,000 USD. If you want both, you can fork over $1.8 million for them. Obviously, the planes probably aren’t in the best condition because they’ve been abandoned in a desert since the 90s, but they’d make a great conversation starter.

A Jet or a House in Vancouver?

Let’s say you have the money to buy one of these jets. What kind of home could you get for $900,000 USD, or around $1.2 million CAD, in Vancouver?

According to WOWA, the average home price in Metro Vancouver was $1,230,585 in October 2026. And that’s actually a 2.8% decrease from a year earlier! That means you could get a fairly nice house in the city, although it would have to be an attached home. For detached homes, the average price is sitting at around $1.99 million.

Still thinking about getting one of Saddam Hussein’s jets instead of a house?

Potential buyers are required to put down a $180,000 deposit for each plane. They’ll also have to pay whatever else they owe within five days of accepting an offer. Between December 21 and January 5, bids will be reviewed. The sale is expected to wrap up by January 7, 2027.