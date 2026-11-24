All aboard – the holiday trains are rolling into Metro Vancouver!

For festivity lovers, train enthusiasts, and people who like fun, holiday trains are always a treat when the winter season rolls around. Although Stanley Park’s Christmas Train is out-of-commission indefinitely, there’s still plenty of other rides that go choo-choo around Metro Vancouver. We’ve compiled a list of all the trains worth hitting up in and around the city, making sure that you won’t miss a single trip around the tracks.

Holiday Trains Around Metro Vancouver

Glow Langley’s Glow-comotive Train Ride

British Columbia’s largest indoor light festival is back — and this year, they’re celebrating their 10th season of homegrown holiday magic.

Glow Langley is favourite Metro Vancouver tradition that bring hundreds upon thousands of lights to life in beautiful displays. It’s a great place for photo-ops and holiday fun, with their signature Glow-comotive train ride offering a tour of the decorations. It’s amazing for families, and the kids will especially love driving around in a little train car with all the glittering lights around them.

📅 Dates: November 19 – January 2, 2027

📍 Location: Glow Gardens Langley

🎟️ More Info: Glow Christmas Treasures 2026

All Aboard The Santa Express + Christmas Night Train

Riding on a mini-holiday train through a winter wonderland of lights and festive displays is undoubtedly one of the most magical holiday experiences. The Bear Creek Christmas Train is back to provide a lot of joy, glee, and loads of family fun.

There are two experiences being offered: a day train, and a nighttime train. The daytime train is perfect for younger kids. Guests will get a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and take a mini train through an enchanted and forest. On the other hand, the nighttime train will be hosted by the Grinch and guests can enjoy a train ride surrounded by beautiful light displays.

📅 Date: December 1, 2026 – January 3, 2027

📍 Location: Bear Creek Park

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Bear Creek Christmas Train (tickets available only in-person)

North Pole Express at the Railway Museum of BC

Bring out the candy canes and presents – it’s time to board the North Pole Express! As winter’s beauty envelops Squamish, adventurous families are invited to climb on the train to Santa’s workshop. Don’t miss this magical Christmas train ride full of family memories that will last a lifetime. Departing from the Museum, trains will head either north on CN tracks near the Squamish River or south through Squamish toward the shipping port. Every train leaves from and returns to our Squamish Station at the Railway Museum of BC.

Although not quite in Metro Vancouver, this event is a must-attend for anyone who loves locomotives. The Railway Museum of BC is about an hour and a half drive from Metro Vancouver. It’s the perfect excuse for a day-trip!

📅 Dates:

Saturday, Sunday – November 28, 29

Saturday, Sunday – December 5, 6

Saturday, Sunday – December 12, 13

Saturday, Sunday – December 19, 20

Monday – December 21

📍 Location: Railway Museum of British Columbia

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: North Pole Express

CPKC Holiday Train Concerts

The festive-favourite CPKC Holiday Train is returning once more with tons of B.C. stops! While you technically can’t ride this train, the locomotive will be offering spectacular performances from popular artists. If you’ve ever wanted to see North America’s only single-line rail network in person, then this is your chance to. And with all the holiday cheer, too!

Each year, CPKC tours Canada and the U.S. for the holidays. The train raises money, food, and awareness for food banks across the network while also putting on some huge concerts on its stage. The CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $28.3 million and approximately 5.6 million pounds of food for food banks since its initial journey in 1999.. The train’s concerts are completely free to attend, although donations are highly encouraged. Considering the event is to raise both money and food for local food banks, it’s best to bring along a monetary or food donation to help the cause.

This year’s lineup of performers is stacked with tons of amazing singers and bands. As for B.C.’s artist, you’ll be able to watch Owen Riegling and Sam Roberts Band perform on stage! To learn where exactly the train will be in the province, check the link below.

📅 Date: (while touring B.C.) December 16 – 20, 2026

📍 Location: Various locations across B.C.

🎟️ More Info: CPKC Holiday Train

Looking for more things to do in Metro Vancouver besides hopping on holiday trains? Check out our Events Calendar for everything worth doing in the city.