Kick off the holidays with style at Vancouver’s unique Christmas holiday show, the Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights Boat Parade.

So grab the family, prepare some snacks and venture down to the North Shore waterfront to see a procession that is as merry as it is bright.

RELATED: Where To Skate For Free And Cheap In Vancouver This Winter

Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights

Vancouver’s North Shore will once again be alight with a dazzling parade full of festive light displays. The popular North Vancouver Festival of Lights Boat Parade returns to continue its 30+ year tradition of warming hearts.

Nearly two dozen boats will strut their stuff on December 5, decked out with wreaths, LEDS, inflatable decorations, Santa Clauses, and snowmen.

And there are many recommended spots to see the shining holiday boats in action. Favourite locations includes the shore at Waterfront Park, the pier at the Shipyards, or a waterfront restaurant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BURRARD YACHT CLUB (BYC) (@burrardyachtclub)

The parade is ran by a community of wonderful volunteers at the Burrard Yacht Club. Many of the shimmering boats on display will be from the very same club, along with some others from the local community.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 5, 2026

📍 Location: Parade sails past the Shipyard Commons and Lonsdale Quay

🎟️ More Info: Burrard Yacht Club Festival of Lights

For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.