Tickets for this experience have unfortunately sold out. For more holiday events, check here.

Discover Christmas in Cloverdale 100 years ago with a special trip on the Electric Express!

If you’re looking for a blast to the past, then Surrey Heritage Rail is the place to go. The experience will take you all the way into the 1900s— 1926, to be precise— as you travel back in time.

Taking place in the station, guests can expect live music and carols, as well as a short train ride on the tracks. You’ll also get to visit Father Christmas’ workshop in the car barn!

Do note that visitors should arrive at Cloverdale station at least 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time in order to pick up their boarding passes at the ticket counter. Not only that, but there will also be festive music at the station to enjoy.

The event happens on December 5 and 6, with four sessions running each day at 10:00am, 11:30am, 1:30pm, and 3:00pm. Do note that tickets sell out fast, so get yours while you can!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: December 5 – 6, 2026

📍 Location: Cloverdale Station

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Electric Express