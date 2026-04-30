Olivia Rodrigo is coming to Canada with The Unraveled Tour, bringing her pop sensations straight to the West Coast for all you Vancouver fans.

The tour is in support of Rodrigo’s upcoming third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, set to drop June 1.

Olivia Rodrigo at Rogers Arena

Olivia Rodrigo is a multiplatinum, three-time Grammy winning sensation. Some of her major hits include “deja vu”, “drivers license” and “traitor”, which all come from her debut album SOUR. If you’ve ever listened to the radio, then you’ve definitely heard at least one of her songs before.

Her upcoming tour will span 65 dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K., following the success of her last two tours: SOUR and GUTS. The Unraveled Tour will begin on September 25 in Hartford, Conn. and will finish up in Barcelona on May 1-2, 2027.

“drop dead”, the first song from her upcoming album, already debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. This marks Rodrigo as the first artist to debut lead singles from all her studio albums at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The Unraveled Tour will make its way to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on two dates: December 1-2, 2026. Presales for American Express card holders start on May 5, 2026 at 12:00pm PDT. After that, tickets will be available for the public on May 7, 2026 at 12:00pm PDT.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 1 – 2, 2026

📍 Location: Rogers Arena

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: Olivia Rodrigo “The Unraveled Tour”