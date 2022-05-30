The 22 Best Date Ideas Around Metro Vancouver This June

The beginning of June is the unofficial start of summer and that means it’s time to start planning some outdoor adventures and fun things to do around the city with your favourite plus one.

From biking the seawall and hiking scenic trails to bar hopping and eating your way through the city, these are the best date ideas around Metro Vancouver.

RELATED: Arkells, Fireworks + More to Headline Surrey’s Massive, Free July 1st Festival

Best Date Ideas Around Metro Vancouver

Neverland Peter Pan Bar

This limited time pop-up bar experience will transform you to Neverland. It will allow you to be a kid again, but with cocktails.

Sip on a few magical cocktails and complete some fun challenges along the way for a date night to remember.

Langley + Chilliwack Block Party Food Truck Fest



This is the event of the summer for couples who are total foodies. Head to the Chilliwack Coliseum for this food truck fest on the weekend of June 4-5 or to Langley on June 18.

There will be a plethora of food carts and trucks to try, including Slavic Rolls, Wings Outdoor Grill, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, Twisted Potato, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz and much more.

Bard on the Beach

Lovers of all things Shakespeare will want to enjoy a romantic night out experiencing Bard on the Beach.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will be playing nearly every evening throughout the month of June, so don’t miss out on this favourite summertime date activity.

Playland

Relive childhood memories by checking out all there is to see and do (and eat) at Playland this summer. There are plenty of attractions for couples to enjoy, whether they like thrilling rides or playing carnival games.

And if they just want to go there to dig into all the fair food, that works too. And it makes for a pretty awesome date night. If you want to plan ahead, check out the PNE’s amazing lineup for 2022 concerts.

Royal Canadian International Circus

Couples can take in a live show together for a fun night out on the town when the circus arrives from June 23 to July 3 in both Surrey and Richmond.

Unlike other circuses, there will be no exotic animals and it will focus solely on thrilling acrobatic stunts put on by the most talented performers.

Italian Day on The Drive

Whether you and your significant other are Italian or just honourary ones, make sure to celebrate the Italian heritage at this classic summertime event on Commercial Drive.

Held annually on the second Sunday of June, this is Vancouver’s largest cultural street festival and brings lots of Italian food, and flair, to The Drive.

Alice in Wonderland Cocktail Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alice Cocktail Experience (@alicecocktailexperienceglobal)

Fall down the rabbit hole and explore this whimsical pop-up experience where you can make cocktails under the watchful eye of The Mad Hatter and expect things to get curious and curiouser. The Wonderland tea party experience has been extended due to popular demand. Here’s a look at the final dates and times.

Vancouver Jazz Festival

Lovers of jazz music can enjoy the soothing sounds at the annual Vancouver Jazz Festival returning to the city June 24 to July 3.

During this time, there will be several performances taking place at multiple venues across the city.

Shipyards Live

Marking the beginning of outdoor events, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live series is back at the Shipyards development site every Friday.The event feature live entertainment, food trucks, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, and a beer garden.

Watch a Live Basketball Game

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fraser Valley Bandits (@fvbandits)

British Columbia’s only professional basketball team just kicked off their new season. Catch one of many exciting games scheduled at the Langley Events Centre this month.

Ride Bikes Along the Stanley Park Seawall

This quintessential Vancouver activity is a must for couples. Rent bikes at one of the many shops across the city or hop on your own.

Take in all the scenic sights of Prospect Point, Third Beach and Lost Lagoon along the way, before finding a nice grassy spot to have a picnic.

Richmond Night Market

The epic Richmond Night Market is back and there are dozens of new (and old) food vendors to take advantage of.

Eat your way through the market and then explore all the other fun things it has to offer, like carnival-style games and musical performances.

Chase Waterfalls (together)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bárbara Mietti | ESL teacher (@barbaramietti)

There are lots of beautiful waterfalls to explore in and around Vancouver, including ones that are easily accessible to the public. Some of the best ones to visit on the North Shore include Norvan Falls, Kennedy Falls and Cypress Falls. All are relatively easy to get to and are just 45 minutes to an hour outside of the city.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

It’s official—the Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Waterpark will reopen on June 15, so get ready to make a splash.

Couples can enjoy hours of fun, thanks to the park’s 18 waterslides and five large hot tubs. Plus, there’s even a lazy river.

Star Gazing at Porteau Cove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TYPhotography (@westend410)

When it comes to romance, it doesn’t get much better than stargazing. And Porteau Cove is just the place to do it.

Nestled along the route to Squamish, this pristine park offers a wide open space to get the full effect of nature’s wonders. An upcoming date you may want to visit is when the Strawberry Moon rises over BC.

Vallea Lumina



Head out to Whistler to embark on a nighttime adventure in the woods. Couples can walk hand-in-hand through the lush wilderness of Cougar Mountain, while discovering a unique storytelling experience along the way.

There are plenty of holograms that tell the story of two long-ago lost hikers that make for a magical experience unlike anything else in BC.

Granville Island

Nothing beats a day spent on Granville Island. Hop on an aqua bus and then explore all the island has to offer on foot.

There are plenty of unique gift shops and boutiques to discover, as well as the iconic Granville Island Public Market.

Go Carting



When it comes to go karting, nowhere does it better than Richmond. The city is home to a couple of epic tracks that will bring out your competitive sides.

Check out Speeders Racing or TBC Indoor Kart Racing for some of the fastest go carts you’ll find in Metro Vancouver.

Explore Burnaby Village Museum

The Burnaby Village Museum is open ahead of summer this year. This year marks 50 years since the Burnaby Village Museum opened to the public for its first full year in 1972. This year they’re back with all new attractions, sights to see, and activities. Admission is free however carousel rides are $2.65.

Check out Vancouver’s New Arcade Bar

The new GRETA arcade and bar has taken over the space previously occupied by The Bourbon and has given it a makeover. Inside you’ll find an arcade, ping pong, air hockey, skee ball, street food, and a bar.

Relish in The Beauty At VanDusen

VanDusen offers a plethora of beautiful views, and there are two really good options for a date. Visit The Bloedel Conservatory and it’s exotic plants and birds, or take a walk through the world renowned VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

Beach day at Any of the Beaches

One of the best things about Metro Vancouver, is being surrounded by water and therefore beaches. Stick close to the city, by spending a day at Kits Beach or English Bay Beach.

Or head out to South Surrey’s Crescent Beach or White Rock for a leisurely stroll with your loved one by your side.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.