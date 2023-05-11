9 Transit-Friendly Hikes To Explore In Metro Vancouver This Summer

No car? No problem. These transit-friendly hikes in Metro Vancouver allow anyone to easily access some of the region’s best hiking and walking trails.

So you have no excuses. Just grab your Compass card and get ready for some outdoor adventures this spring and summer.

Transit-Friendly Hikes in Metro Vancouver

Lighthouse Park

This North Shore favourite features a network of easy trails to take on, with up to 6 kilometres to explore. They’re all relatively flat and take only a couple of hours to complete. Because of the stunning lighthouse and the coastline — you’re going to want to bring along some snacks and have a little picnic here as you soak up the views.

How to get there: The park is open year-round and is easily accessible by transit. Bus #250 to Horseshoe Bay / Dundarave from downtown Vancouver will take you across the Lions Gate Bridge, and into West Vancouver. You need to exit the bus at Beacon Lane and walk to the nearby Lighthouse Park.

Pacific Spirit Park

This is an idyllic spot for forest bathing as you will feel completely immersed in the wilderness. It has about 10 kilometres worth of trails, which could take up to 3 hours depending which route you go. With more than 750 hectares of forest to explore, you can find this serene park on the west side of Vancouver.

How to get there: As for transit, there’s lots of options to get there depending where you are getting the bus from and where you want to start. From downtown Vancouver to the trails along 16th Avenue, take the Canada Line Skytrain south and get off at King Edward Station. Take bus #33: UBC Westbound as it follows 16th. Get off the bus as you pass fields at Camosun Park.

Grouse Grind

The most popular spot to climb stairs is the Grouse Grind on the North Shore. The 2.9 kilometre trail has somewhere around 2,830 steps leading up to Grouse Mountain’s peak. It’s a grueling workout but the views at the top make it all worth it.

How to get there: From downtown Vancouver, ride the SeaBus to Lonsdale Quay, then take the #236 bus to Grouse Mountain (about a 25-minute ride). And if you’re coming from Phibbs Exchange, take bus #232.

Lynn Loop

Take a hike into the lush forested areas of Lynn Headwaters Regional Park by doing the Lynn Loop. Admire the rushing waters of Lynn Creek on this 5 kilometre round trip trek that takes about an hour-and-a-half to complete.

How to get there: From downtown Vancouver, take the Seabus across to North Vancouver and at the Lonsdale Quay bus loop, and then take bus #228 to Lynn Valley. You will want to get off of the bus near the end of the route at Dempsey and Lynn Valley Road.

Quarry Rock

After being closed from 2019-2022, this trail has finally reopened in 2023. The Vancouver favourite is a 3.8 kilometre route in Deep Cove that takes you on a 1.5-hour round trip hike to an incredible viewing point. Sit on top of the rock and catch glimpses of Indian Arm and the mountains around Belcarra.

How to get there: From downtown Vancouver, take the Seabus across to North Vancouver and at the Lonsdale Quay bus loop, take bus #239: Capilano University to Phibbs Exchange bus loop. At Phibbs Exchange, transfer to bus #212, which will take you all the way to Deep Cove.

Diez Vistas

Tackle this hike just east of Vancouver in the Buntzen Lake area. The scenic Diez Vistas trail offers up stunning views of Indian Arm. After an initial uphill climb, the hike descends gradually before going right and reaching a suspension bridge at the north end of Buntzen Lake. After a rest at the beach near the suspension bridge, walk back along the Buntzen Lake trail to main area of the park, where you can get the bus back home.

How to get there: From downtown Vancouver at East Hastings and Granville, take bus #160: Poco Station as you head out of Vancouver, through Burnaby, and along the Barnet Highway to Port Moody. As the bus drives along St. John’s Street, get off the bus at Ioco Road. Cross the street and take bus C26: Anmore / Belcarra and tell the bus driver you want to get off the bus at Buntzen Lake.

Velodrome Trail

Known as being Burnaby’s version of the Grind, this steep 3 kilometre trek takes about an hour to complete. It has an elevation gain of 240 metres and takes you from the north side of Burnaby Mountain to the totem poles by the old Horizons Restaurant.

How to get there: The #160 Poco Station bus travels from downtown Vancouver and stops right in front of the Velodrome on Barnet Road. It’s best to ask the bus driver to stop at the Velodrome as it’s easy to miss and getting out at other locations on the Barnet could make it difficult to get back to the previous stop.

Admiralty Point

Find this beauty of a trail in the pristine Belcarra Regional Park. It offers unsurpassed views of Deep Cove, Mount Seymour and Burnaby Mountain. The 5 kilometre trek takes about an hour-and-a-half to complete.

How to get there: Bus service is provided from Port Moody to Belcarra on bus C26. There is a bus stop next to Belcarra Regional Park. From Vancouver, you will have to take bus 160 to Port Moody and then transfer onto bus C26 to Belcarra.

Coquitlam Crunch

This is another course that resembles the Grouse Grind. The steep urban 4.5 kilometre round-trip trail follows a route under hydro power lines. While it’s not a great spot to catch some views, it does make for an awesome workout.

How to get there: The Coquitlam Crunch trail is accessible by public transit. The easiest route to take from Vancouver, Burnaby, or New Westminster is to take the Skytrain to Lougheed Station. From Lougheed Station, walk down the stairs on the east side of the station to the bus loop area and look for bus #097 – Coquitlam Station B-Line. Stay on this bus as it drives up North Road and eventually onto Guildford Way. The bus stop to get off at is on Guildford Way and Falcon Drive, across the street from Eagle Ridge Elementary.