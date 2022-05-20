British Columbia’s Biggest Waterpark Is Reopening This Summer

It’s official, one of BC’s classic summer traditions will continue as Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park have announced plans to reopen this summer.

Originally opened, owned, and operated by a local family, Destination Cultus has become one of the province’s most popular summer traditions since 1984.

Both the Cultus Lake Adventure Park and the Waterpark will open on Wednesday, June 15.

RELATED: 5 Beautiful Lakes In BC With Bright Blue Sparkling Waters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultus Lake Waterpark (@cultuslakewaterpark)

With over 18 waterslides, five large hot tubs throughout the park, a lazy river, and four children areas, Cultus is considered the largest waterpark in British Columbia.

In addition, there’s five food outlets, 150 covered picnic tables, locker and barbecue rentals, and an abundance of grassy space to spread out on.

The waterpark will once again be offering their School Group Booking special, which run weekdays in June.

There will also be Twilight discounts and after school specials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiltshift Club – Miniature 📷 (@tiltshiftclub)

Open daily, rain or shine, the waterpark is located at 4150 Columbia Valley Highway in Chilliwack. Their regular hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and extended hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park

Opening: June 15 – September 6

Location: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake, BC.

Passes: $14 – $32, depending on time slot

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.