Take A Dip In One Of Surrey’s Free Outdoor Pools

Is there anything better than going for a nice refreshing swim on a hot summer’s day?

Warmer weather is well on its way so it’s time to cool down at one of the many free outdoor pools in Surrey.

There are eight outdoor pools in Surrey that are now opening or will be opened on June 24th and admission is completely free!

The pools will remain open until September 4th. The hours opening hours are dependent of the pools. Entry is at a first come first serve basis, and please note that outdoor pool conditions are monitored throughout the summer and may modify procedures as necessary.

Many of the pools also offer Tides Out swimming lessons for kids. It is important to note though that all children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in the pool, regardless of age or swimming ability.

Surrey’s Free Outdoor Pools

Bear Creek Outdoor Pool

This pool is now open. From May 15 – June 23, it is open Monday to Friday for public swim from 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm & 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm.

Starting June 24th, it will be open Monday to Friday from 1:00–3:00pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm & 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm. For more information, you can visit their website.

Address: 13820 – 88 Avenue

Greenaway Outdoor Pool

This pool is now open. You can go for a casual swim or take lessons at this pool. There’s also a playground and tennis courts located right next to it.

From May 15 – June 23, it is open Monday to Friday: 3:00–4:00pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm & 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm.

Starting June 24th, it will be open Monday to Friday from 1:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm. For more information, you can visit their website.

Address: 17901 – 60 Avenue

Sunnyside Outdoor Pool

This pool is now open. From May 15 – June 23, the pool is open Monday to Friday: 3:00–4:30pm & 6:30–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm

Starting June 24th, it will be open Monday to Friday from12:00–3:45pm & 6:30–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm.

With its convenient location in Sunnyside Park, there are lots of amenities nearby, such as sports fields, tennis courts, a playground and lots of areas to have a picnic. For more information, visit their website.

Address: 15455 – 26 Avenue

Hjorth Road Outdoor Pool

Located at the Hjorth Road Park, there is tons of grassy areas to have a picnic at in between swimming. This pool will be reopening on June 3rd.

From June 3 – June 23, the pool is open Monday to Friday: 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm

Starting June 24th, it will be open Monday to Friday from12:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm.

For more information, visit their website.

Address: 10277 – 148 Street

Holly Outdoor Pool

Located at Holly Park, there’s softball and soccer fields, a playground and a community garden.

This pool will be reopening on June 3rd. From June 3 – June 23, the pool is open Monday to Friday: 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm

Starting June 24th, it will be open Monday to Friday from12:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm. For more information, visit their website.

Address: 10662 – 148 Street

Kwantlen Outdoor Pool

This pool will be reopening on June 23rd. It will be open Monday to Friday: 1:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm

It’s located next to the Kwantlen Park Secondary School. For more information, visit their website.

Address: 13035 – 104 Avenue

Port Kells Outdoor Pool

This pool will be reopening on June 23rd. It will be open Monday to Friday: 1:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm

This pool is located in the beautiful Port Kells Park. For more information, visit their website.

Address: 19340 – 88 Avenue

Unwin Outdoor Pool

Located in Unwin Park, there’s also a waterpark, soccer fields, picnic areas and more.

This pool will be reopening on June 23rd. It will be open Monday to Friday: 12:00–2:30pm, 3:00–4:30pm & 6:00–7:30pm. On weekends, it is open 1:30–3:00pm, 3:30–5:00pm & 5:30–7:00pm. For more information, visit their website.

Address: 6845 – 133 Street

Where’s your favourite spot to go for a swim in Surrey? Let us know in the comments below!