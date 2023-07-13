Summer is in full swing, so common, let’s go, pack up and go explore all the fun things to do in Metro Vancouver this weekend!

From outdoor concerts to delicious food festivals, there will be something for everyone to enjoy this sunny July weekend. It will be hot out though, so remember to stay hydrated and wear lots of sunscreen!

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Symphony at the Park + Opera at the Park (Free Entry)

Don’t miss out on this popular Vancouver tradition. Symphony at the Park is an unforgettable free event that highlights the summer season. This delightful outdoor concert, presented free of charge, showcases the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra as they perform extraordinary symphonic pieces, all within the enchanting backdrop of Burnaby’s Deer Lake Park.

This year, the VSO has curated an amazing program featuring a diverse range of music, from Star Wars to Harry Potter. Grab your picnic essentials and head to the beach early to secure your spot as seating is available on a first-come-first-served basis.

When & Where: July 15 from 7:30 – 9:30pm at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

The event is then followed by the 2nd annual ‘Opera in the Park’ on Sunday July 16th. Guest will get a chance to see Western Canada’s largest opera company perform classics like Habanera in Carmen by Georges Bizet, and Overture from The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

When & Where: July 16, 3 pm (pre-show family activities), 7:30 pm (concert begins) at Deer Lake Park in Burnaby

Vancouver Greek Summerfest (Free Entry)

The Vancouver Greek Summerfest is coming back this weekend and it is free to attend. Per usual, it will be taking place at the Greek Orthodox Community of East Vancouver on the intersection of Boundary Road and East 29th Avenue, located near the Burnaby border. This exciting event spans 2 weekends and over eight days. It promises amazing food, a thrilling lineup of activities, such as live band performances, captivating cultural showcases, and much more.

When & Where: July 13-16, from 11 am to late at 4541 Boundary Road, Vancouver

Fish & Sips at the Aquarium (19+ Event)

This “adult-exclusive” event will take place on July 14 and 21, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the aquarium after hours. As you wander among the 65,000 aquatic residents, you can enjoy beer, wine, and snacks. One of the coolest attractions is the immersive 4D Theatre experience, featuring many ocean inhabitants. Tickets are $55 for non-members.

When & Where: July 14 and 21 from 7-10pm at the Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Chinatown Festival (Free Entry)

The vibrant Vancouver Chinatown Festival is returning on July 15th with a massive celebration of diversity, culture, and community! Explore the historic neighborhood, shop for unique offerings, and indulge in delicious food truck treats. The free festival will run for two days, featuring live performances, themed areas, and even a petting zoo for the whole family.

When & Where: July 15-16 from 11 am – 6 pm on Keefer and Columbia Street, Vancouver

City Summer Beats – Live Music + Dancing In Downtown Langley (Free Entry)

Get ready for an amazing night of music and fun at Downtown Langley’s City Summer Beats event this summer. The event will fill Spirit Square in Douglas Park with amazing tunes and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests are invited to join in the fun and dance the night away at this free summer event.

When & Where: July 15th from 5pm – 9pm at Douglas Park Spirit Square.

Red Truck Beer Company’s Truck Stop Concert Series

Red Truck is hosting its 7th annual summer concert series, featuring a diverse lineup of local and international performers. This three-show outdoor concert series brings together music, food, and beer in the heart of downtown Vancouver. Tickets are currently on sale and starts at about $55 for their events on July 15 and Aug. 12 at Red Truck Beer Company.

When & Where: July 15 from 4-10pm at Red Truck Brewery 295 East 1st Avenue Vancouver

The Vancouver Folk Music Festival

This 3 day music event will showcases an impressive lineup of over 60 performances by artists hailing from more than a dozen different countries. Performers this year’s includes Susan O’Neil, Celeigh Cardinal, Blick Bassy and Las Cafeteras. Tickets to the festival ranges from $130 – $200.

When & Where: July 14-16 from 6 – 11pm at Jericho Beach Park

Coquitlam Concert Series + Pride Celebration (Free Entry)

Coquitlam’s Lafarge Lake is a beautiful spot for events year round. This summer, they will be hosting a series of outdoor concerts on the first Friday of each month. This Friday July 14 will be their first event from 7-9pm. There will be amazing music and food trucks to enjoy while being right by the beautiful Lafarge lake. This weekend’s food trucks are Tornado Potato and Teapressu. The event also coincides with Coquitlam’s Pride month celebration.

On Saturday, they will also be hosting Coquitlam Pride at Evergreen at the Evergreen Cultural Centre from 12-5 pm. This event will provide a range of engaging activities including art creation, family storytelling, a glimpse into the history of Pride, artist interactions, and much more.

When & Where: July 14, Aug 4, Sept 1, from 7-9pm at Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Chow Down Chinatown (Free Entry)

Get some tasty takeout from a restaurant in Chinatown and bring it to David Lam Hall for a fun free night of entertainment. Enjoy exciting Kung Fu movies, live saxophone music by Eric, and lively beats from Chynatruckerfunk!

When & Where: July 14 from 6-9 pm at David Lam Hall, Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Vancouver 50 East Pender St, Vancouver

Community Game Day (Free Entry)

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, Board Games & Tea will be hosting Community Game Day at the Port Moody Station Museum from 10AM-5PM. There will be three time Blocks throughout the day for participants to play all kinds of board games and games, and in the spirit of summer there will be iced tea for guests.

This is a non-profit event raising money for the Port Moody Station Museum and Crossroads Hospice Society. Tickets start at $15 for 2 hour blocks.

When & Where: July 16 from 10am-5pm at the Port Moody Station Museum, 2734 Murray St, Port Moody

Summer Balloon Festival (Free Entry)

The First Summer Balloon Festival is a unique fusion of cultural experiences, featuring the participation of over 30 vendors from various countries, including Indonesia, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Taiwan, Korea, and Canada.

Visitors can expect to visit a variety of booths showcasing and selling a wide range of products, crafts, and delicious food, highlighting the cultural stories and heritage behind them.

When & Where: July 16 from 10am – 6 pm at Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Summer Sundays at Port Moody (Free Entry)

Rocky Point Park will be hosting a series of free concerts this Summer right by the waterfront. Local artists will be performing on stage at 2 pm from July 9- Sept 3. Guest are encourage to bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful day out by the water.

When & Where: Every Sunday at 2 pm from July 9-Sept 3 at Rocky Point Park, 2800 Murray St, Port Moody

“Tatum” by Nix and PEKOE LESLIE – An Interactive Art Event

Immerse yourself in Nix’s Tatum Night, an exhilarating voyage of self-expression and creativity where guests become artists and an installation evolves into a living canvas.

Experience a captivating journey led by nix, in a mysterious, sensory-rich atmosphere filled with music, drinks, and unique moments of shared creativity. Dive into an unforgettable night that blends the boundaries between the observer and the artist, celebrating the joy of creation, connection, and boundless imagination.

When & Where: Several evenings from July 12th to July 24th from 7-11pm at Creekwood Studios, 3819 Still Creek Ave, Burnaby

Playland Singles Night

Playland, Vancouver’s beloved amusement park, is a summer favourite spot. Visitors can experience the adrenaline rush at the park’s thrilling rides, delicious food stalls, and fun-filled games for the season. The park is open Saturdays and Sundays, beginning June 3, from Wednesday to Sunday in July, and Wednesday to Sunday from August 1-18

This Saturday July 15, they’ll be hosting a special event “Singles Night”. The evening will be filled with fun activities to help spark a connection, including a chance to partake in speed dating rounds throughout the evening. There will also be many opportunities for singles to mingle.

When & Where: June 15 from 6-11pm at Playland, 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Spin & Jump Rope Classes at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet by Vancouver Aiport will be hosting spin and jump rope classes this Saturday. ‘Spin for Joy with Shift + Lift’ will be taking place in the morning, with 4 classes from 10-11:45am. It is then followed by ‘Jump Rope Vancouver’ in the afternoon, with 1 class at 12, followed by a demonstration and social jump. Registration is required with a donation, all proceeds will go towards supporting the Richmond Food Bank.

When & Where: July 15 from 10am – 4pm at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Vancouver Airport, 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond

Vancouver Bandits

There will be 2 games this weekend, Vancouver Bandits will be hosting the Brampton Honey Badgers on Friday July 14 and Vancouver Bandits VS. The Montreal Alliance on Sunday July 16th. Both games will be played at the Langley Events Centre. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

When & Where: July 14 and 16 at the Langley Events Centre, 7888 200 St, Langley Twp

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy

Get ready for an exhilarating match on Saturday as the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the LA Galaxy. Soccer enthusiasts can expect a high-intensity game filled with skillful plays and fierce competition. The clash between these two teams promises an unforgettable evening of soccer action at its finest.

When & Where: July 15, from 2-10pm at BC Place, 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Vancouver Canadians vs. Eugene Emeralds

The Vancouver Canadians will be going against the Eugene Emeralds from July 14 to 16. This weekend’s game coincides with Fortis BC Friday, which will includes a fireworks show presented by Encorp on Saturday, and A&W Family Fun & Bucket Hat Giveaway on Sunday.

When & Where: July 14-16 at the Nat Bailey Stadium, 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Ongoing Things To Do

Fridays on Front in New Westminster (Free Entry)

This well-loved block party series returns this Summer at Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. Attendees can look forward to a delightful experience with a wide array of artisan vendors, captivating musical performances, and, naturally, an abundance of delicious food. It’s just a short walking distance from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations, and the provides great views of the water.

This weekend’s theme is East Asian Celebrations. It will feature Glisha and the following food trucks will be there: Frying Pan, Nami Vietnamese, Tatchan Noodle, Tokyo Katsu-sand, Lilttle Ooties and Rocky Point Icecream.

When & Where: Every Friday from July 7 – July 21 & August 11 to August 25, from 5-9 pm at the Front Street Mews in downtown New Westminster

Fort Langley Night Market (Free Entry)

The popular Fort Langley Night Market returns this weekend. There will be over 40 local vendors, delectable food trucks, refreshing craft beer, wine, cider, and cocktails. Attendees can expect an evening filled with live music, dancing and fun activities for all ages. So whether you’re seeking one-of-a-kind crafts, mouthwatering treats, or a delightful social experience, this event is sure to exceed your expectations.

When & Where: Every Friday July 7- August 25 from 5-10 pm at Pop Up Park, Mary Avenue & Glover Road, Langley Twp

Vancouver Ice Cream Festival

This year, Metro Vancouver will be having an Ice Cream Festival and it starts this week! There will be a number of limited-time new flavors introduced during this time period at over 15 ice cream parlors and dessert shops around the city.

When & Where: June 21 – July 31 at participating restaurants in Vancouver

Neighbourhood Patio at Bentall Centre (Free Entry)

Starting this Thursday, the popular Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up is returns for another summer. This temporary summer patio is the perfect place to relax and indulge in the heart of Vancouver. The event offers an enticing lineup of live music, art and dance nights, and pop-up markets, ensuring there’s something for everyone. In addition to the vibrant atmosphere created by DJs and live music, the patio provides a serene space where visitors can unwind while enjoying delicious sips and snacks.

Admission is free, but you can reserve a table online.

When & Where: Every Thursday & Friday, July 6 to August 25 from 3 to 9 pm at The Breezeway at Bentall Centre, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Bard on the Beach

The 34th Season of Bard on the Beach is back and will run until September 30. This year’s lineup includes: As You Like It (BMO Mainstage) Jun 8-Sept 30, Julius Caesar (Bmo Mainstage) Jun 15-Sept 24, Henry V (Howard Family Stage) Jun 28-Aug 13, and Goblin:Macbeth (Howard Family Stage) Aug 19-Sept 17.

Tickets are currently on sale, and prices range from $30 – $90.

When & Where: June 8 – September 30 at Vanier Park – 1695 Whyte Avenue, Vancouver

Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks

The South Granville BIA is bringing back its popular summer food truck series for the third consecutive year. The event will be held every Friday until August 25.

This year, the TGIFood Trucks festival will feature rotating vendors in the afternoon, ensuring a different menu for lunch and dinner. The first shift will be from 12 to 3 pm, followed by the later shift from 4 to 7 pm.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 2 – August 25 on Granville Street between Fir Street and 10th Avenue

Cypress Mountain Coaster

Adventure seekers of all ages can once again enjoy the ultimate rollercoaster ride at Cypress Mountain this Summer. At 1.7 kilometres, the Eagle Coaster has been dubbed the longest mountain coaster in Canada.

The coaster just opened last Friday, June 16, and will usually remain open until Labour Day Weekend.

When & Where: June 16 – Labour Day weekend, at Cypress Mountain, West Vancouver

Visit a Waterpark

There area number of waterparks in and around Metro Vancouver, and they’re the perfect way to cool off during the Summer. You can make it a fun day in the sun by packing a lunch and lots of water and spend the day going down massive slides and splashing around in the water.

When & Where: Summer months only at multiple locations.

Paddle Boat at Sunset

Once the sun goes down, you can light your own path on the beautiful waters of False Creek.

Vancouver Water Adventures has an epic Light The Night Tour where you can stand up paddleboard with glow-in-the-dark equipment. Experience the beauty of Vancouver with a thrilling 1.5-hour guided sunset kayak or stand-up paddleboard tour. You can also paddle under the full moon on selected days each month.

When & Where: At dusk, Friday and Saturday at 1812 Boatlift Lane, Granville Island, Vancouver

Take a hike

There is nothing that beats heading out into the great outdoors in Vancouver in the Summer. So why not escape into the lush wilderness and explore as many of Metro Vancouver’s spring hikes and nature walks as you can with this beautiful weather. There are so many different new spots to visit, and old ones to rediscover.

When & Where: All over Metro Vancouver anytime you like!

Visit a Summer Patio

The weather is absolutely beautiful right now, so why not elevate your patio experience and uncover some of the best patios in Metro Vancouver to unwind, socialize, and create lasting memories in the breathtaking surroundings of beautiful Vancouver.

When & Where: Anytime all over Metro Vancouver

Go on a water adventure

Metro Vancouver is beautifully located with tons of lakes, rivers and beaches. Our summer season is the perfect time to go explore and enjoy some time in the water. From paddle boarding to kayaking, and water bikes to bbq boats, there is something for everyone to try out every weekend.

When & Where: All around Metro Vancouver

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. Immersive Experience

The Marvel Avengers exhibit S.T.A.T.I.O.N. (Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network) is an immersive experience that allows visitors to step into the world of the Avengers and interact with their favorite superheroes.

The exhibit is designed to give visitors a taste of what it would be like to be an agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. and is fun for both adult and kids alike. Tickets can be purchased online for $29, enter code GET30 for 30% off.

When & Where: March 3rd-Aug 20 at The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby

Blind Pig: 80-Day-Long Music Festival

If you love Vancouver’s music scene and want to check out a few concerts that have a more ‘underground’ feel, we’ve got an exciting 80-day-long music festival to share with you.

Inspired by the Prohibition era in Vancouver, The Blind Pig Festival is named after the “Blind Pigs” of the city – AKA the “illicit drinking houses” of the early 1900s that would become the city’s first speakeasies.

When & Where: Various shows from June 22 – Sept1 at the Waterfront Theatre, 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Catch a Movie

Studio Ghibli Forever (Last Weekend)

This is the last weekend that the Vancouver International Film Festival will be showcasing Studio Ghibli Forever! Part 2, a celebration featuring seven exceptional films from the renowned Koganei-based company. The event will include both beloved animated classics and cult favorites.

When & Where: April 28 to July 17 at VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Free Movies Outdoors

As summer approaches, outdoor film screenings are returning all over Metro Vancouver for everyone to enjoy. And here’s the best part, entry is completely free of charge! Although these do not usually occur on the weekend, be sure to check them out if you have time during the week.

Here are the outdoor movies taking place in July. Check out our full guide for the event details.

Evo Summer Cinema at Stanley Park – Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach

– Tuesdays, July 4, 11, 18, 25 at dusk at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadows near Second Beach Summer Movie Night in Downtown Vancouver – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza)

– Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 5 pm and screenings around 9 pm at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (formerly known as the Vancouver Art Gallery North Plaza) Deckchair Cinema on Cates Deck at the Shipyards – Thursday, July 6, 13, 20, 27 with activities at 7 pm, and screening around 9 pm at Cates Deck (The Shipyards) in front of The Polygon Gallery

Saturday Morning Movie for only $2.99

For the month of April Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $2.99 +tax. Their April lineup includes:

Saturday, July 15: Free Willy

Saturday, July 21: Kiki’s Delivery Service

Saturday, July 29: Wonder Park

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: All through April at participating Cineplex Theatres

Drive in Movie

Catching a drive thru movie is always a fun event, and there is a limited time to do so. Twilight Theatre recently announced that next summer will be their last season, as the business will be closing due to rising land costs.

This weekend, Twilight Drive-in in Langley will be showing the Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning & Transformers: Rise of the Beast

Note that they also have discount nights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Tuesdays, you can watch 2 movies for 2 people with a popcorn and drink for only $45. On Thursdays you can watch two movies with a full car of passengers for only $40.

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market

After a two year absence, North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is finally set to returns. The market is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening with family and friends, enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and exploring the best of the local community. It’s also an excellent opportunity to learn about the history and culture of North Vancouver and its shipbuilding industry.

When & Where: Every Friday From May 12 – Sept 25 at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Shop for fresh produce & local crafts

There are a variety of craft and flea markets available in and around Vancouver. They are the perfect way to start your weekend. You can enjoy some fresh baked goods and produce while browsing unique hand-made local crafts.

Some popular markets include: Riley Park Farmers Market, Kitsilano Farmers Market, Artisan Farmers Markets in North Vancouver, West Vancouver & Burnaby, Vancouver Flea Market, Abbotsford Flea Market, and the Cloverdale Flea Market.

When & Where: Saturday and Sunday at various locations around Metro Vancouver.

Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is set to return this April with a Summer Wonderland theme, and a lot of new eats to try out.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing.

When & Where: April 28 – October 9 at 8351 River Road, Richmond

Summer Music Series ‘Tunes & Treasures’

If you’re looking for family-friendly summer activities, McArthurGlen Vancouver is offering a free live music series, Tunes & Treasures. Every Friday from June 30 to July 29, from 1-3 p.m., guests will be greeted with live musical performances by talented local artists at the center’s fountain.

When & Where: Every Friday from June 30 – July 29 from 1-3 pm at Fountain at the McArthurGlen, 7899 Templeton Station Rd #1000, Richmond

Explore 2 Free Exhibits at the Museum of Surrey

The Museum of Surrey currently has two new exciting exhibits: Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns and Weaving Cultural Identities.

These exhibits will run from May until October and provide an immersive and captivating way to explore the world of textile arts and the connection of mythical creatures to communities around the globe.

When & Where: May 2 – Oct 1 at the Museum of Surrey 17710 56a Ave, Surrey

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience

Hidden Wonders Speakeasy Magic Experience is a speakeasy-style performance venue hidden behind a fake business facade in New Westminster’s historic district.

The evening offers a seventy-five-minute magic experience featuring effects exclusively designed for the venue as well as several of the effects Shawn created to impress Ellen, win the world championship and to fool Vegas’s Penn & Teller twice on their hit television show Fool Us.

When & Where: offered every Thursday – Sunday until December at Hidden Wonders Showroom, 662 Clarkson St, New Westminster

Dressed for History: Why Costume Collections Matter Exhibit

Clothing is the most personal of artefacts. It reveals so much about who we are, what we do and what we value. Clothing conveys information about occupation, social and economic status, gender and cultural identity and political and religious affiliation. The Museum of Vancouver is currently showcasing some of the rarest garments and fabrics in the world. The exhibit is taking place from now until November 16th.

When & Where: March 16 – November 16 at the Museum of Vancouver, 1100 Chestnut St, Vancouver.

Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show

his May, the West Vancouver Memorial Library will host the Bricktacular West Coast Modern Show featuring the impressive Lego creations of local artist Paul Hetherington. The free exhibit will showcase his skillful Lego block replicas of renowned architectural works including the Merrick House, Binning House, and more.

When & Where: May 5 – July 31 at the West Vancouver Memorial Library, 1950 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

VanCity Treasure Hunt

Starting this weekend until Dec 1, you can participate in a one-of-a-kind treasure hunt in Vancouver, B.C. Explore the rich and diverse culture of this magical province by going through the city’s historic landmarks and hidden gems. This is a fun for all activity while also learning about the indigenous people’s history, culture, and modern-day contributions.

When & Where: June 1 – Dec 1 at the Met 2 (by Concord Pacific), 6538 Nelson Ave, Burnaby

Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island is pleased to announce its family-friendly summer show, Tall Tales: The Quest Is Up To You!. This unique show features a fantastical journey where the audience is the author. It is inspired by fantasy fan favourites like The Princess Bride, Labyrinth and Lord of the Rings. Tickets are sold online and start at $26.50.

When & Where: Every Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm from June 30 to August 19 at The Vancouver Improv Centre, 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

