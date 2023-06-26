City Summer Beats
Get ready for an amazing night of music and fun at Downtown Langley’s City Summer Beats event this summer.
The event will fill Spirit Square in Douglas Park with amazing tunes and a vibrant atmosphere. Guests are invited to join in the fun and dance the night away at this free summer event.
RELATED: The Arts Alive Festival is Back in Downtown Langley This Summer
City Summer Beats
Brought to you by the Downtown Langley Business Association and Langley City, this community event extends a warm welcome to everyone, free of charge.
City Summer Beats will be taking place on July 15th from 5pm – 9pm at Douglas Park Spirit Square.
The entertainment lineup includes:
- Nite Brite from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm: Get ready to dance to their lively tunes.
- The Motown Show from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm: Enjoy the soulful sounds of Motown classics.
- Dr. Strangelove as ABBA from 7:30 pm to 9:00 pm: Sing and dance along to your favorite ABBA hits.
What to know before you go:
- Seating: Guests can bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the show, as seating is not provided.
- Food: The event will have The Match on the Go Food Truck onsite. In addition to that, there are several delicious restaurants within walking distance.
- Parking: There are a number of free parking spots in the area, and the 3 hour time limit does not apply during the day of the festival.
So bring your friends and family for a warm night of dancing and celebration to a great lineup of live entertainment.
You Might Also Like