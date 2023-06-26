Arts Alive is returning to Downtown Langley with a bang!

This eagerly awaited festival, now in its 28th year, promises to be a visual and sensory extravaganza that you won’t want to miss.

Arts Alive Festival 2023

Arts Alive features over 200 talented artists showcasing a wide range of performances. This year, the event will be taking place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10 am to 5 pm in Downtown Langley.

This free, family-friendly event includes live music, art demonstrations, a special area for children, and exciting surprises throughout the day.

Entertainment Lineup

Arts Alive Showcase Stage

The main stage will be the heart of the festival, featuring all-day musical performances by some of British Columbia’s most talented musicians.

Here is the schedule:

10:00am – 11:00am: Dani Camacho Duo

11:30am – 1:00pm: Krystle Dos Santos Band

1:30pm – 3:00pm: Jackson Hollow

3:30pm – 5:00pm: Ryan McAllister Band

Visual Artists & Artisans Market

Guests will have the opportunity to witness and appreciate the remarkable craftsmanship of local artists. There will be a wide array of mediums on display, including paintings, pottery, sculptures, and jewelry designs.

Salt Lane Activities

Here you will find even more live music entertainment, while enjoying fun activities, and exploring offerings from local vendors.

Children’s Fun Zone

There will be a dedicated area filled with free activities that will keep kids entertained throughout the day. From face painting to a photo booth, and even roving performances, there will be endless smiles and laughter.

Here is the Children’s Stage Schedule

10:30am: Choose Your Own Adventure the Musical w/ Molly Wilson

11:30am: The Great Gordini | Magic & Comedy Show

12:30 pm Silk Road Music

2:00pm: Yuki & Ryan Juggling Duo

3:30pm: Van City Bhangra Dancers

Amazing Food

The event will be hosting an assortment of delectable treats from local restaurants and food trucks. From savory to sweet, there will be something to satisfy every craving.