Summer Balloon Festival
The First Summer Balloon Festival is a unique fusion of cultural experiences, featuring the participation of over 30 vendors from various countries, including Indonesia, Hong Kong, Ukraine, Taiwan, Korea, and Canada.
The festival will take place on Sunday, July 16, 2023, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Heritage Hall, located at 3102 Main Street.
Visitors can expect to visit a variety of booths showcasing and selling a wide range of products, crafts, and delicious food, highlighting the cultural stories and heritage behind them.
The event is hosted by Salted Egg Market, who is committed to supporting local vendors to reach out to the community and showcase their talents and goodies. We aim to create a culturally rich and diversified appeal to the community so that your products will be introduced to different cultural groups in the city.
Entry to the festival is free and you can reserve a ticket online here.