The holidays can feel costly, but there are tons of free things to do and enjoy in Metro Vancouver to capture the festive spirit – without breaking the bank.

From checking out beautiful lights to joining community events with loved ones, you can feel the holiday cheer without spending much. These fun activities remind us that the real magic of the season is about being together and creating special moments, without needing to splurge.

Free Holiday Events in Metro Vancouver 2023

Vancouver Christmas Tree Lighting (Dec 1)

The lighting of the Christmas tree is a magical moment often symbolizing the beginning of the holiday season, and the lighting of the Vancouver Christmas Tree is a cherished tradition for many.

So, join hands and celebrate as Western Canada’s tallest Christmas tree gets lit up, marking the beginning of a season filled with laughter, love, and cherished moments spent with family and friends.

When & Where: December 1st at 6 pm infront of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

Candy Town – A Winter Wonderland in Yaletown (Dec 2)

Join in on the holiday cheer as Yaletown’s public plazas turns into a magical winter wonderland with the return of CandyTown. This beloved event is returning for their 11th year, and this year’s event will be better than ever with new additions that will delight families, friends, and even pets.

When & Where: December 2 in Yaletown

Cost: Free admission

Spirit of the Season Festival at North Van Shipyards (Dec 2)

Get ready for the Spirit of the Season Festival happening as The Shipyards transforms into a delightful winter wonderland! Join the City of North Vancouver for a magical celebration to kick off the holiday season! Enjoy free activities including ice skating, appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus, heartwarming stage performances, and plenty of family fun.

When & Where: December 2 from 4-8 pm at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Festival of Lights boat Parade (Dec 2)

Nearly two dozen boats will kick off the holidays when they sail from the Burrard Yacht Club to North Vancouver on December 2. The boat parade will depart from the Deep Cove Yacht Club at 6 pm and sail through Coal Harbour and past the North Van Shipyards. The general public is invited to go down to the waterfront from Waterfront Park all the way along to the Shipyards to watch the boats go by. Thousands of North Shore residents have gathered in previous years.

When & Where: December 2nd at 6 pm starting at Deep Cove, and going to Waterfront Park and Coal Harbour

Cost: Free

Surrey Santa Parade (Dec 3)

Explore the holiday spirit with the 16th annual Surrey Santa Parade of Lights! This festive parade promises to be unforgettable, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy a delightful array of antique cars, trucks, floats, marching bands, dancers, and more.

When & Where: December 3 at 5 pm at the Cloverdale town centre, BC

Cost: Free

The Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan 6 Vancouver Stops (Dec 15-19)

The Coca-Cola® Holiday Caravan is on it’s way to Metro Vancouver and will be in town from December 15 to December 19. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in a FREE interactive and festive gathering featuring a meet-and-greet session, a complimentary holiday photo opportunity with Santa + a refreshing beverage.

When & Where: December 15-19 at various locations

Cost: Free

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train (Dec 17-18)

All aboard the express train to the festive season! As the winter chill marks the return of the beloved Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, decorated with dazzling lights and featuring delightful musical performances.

When & Where: December 17-18 at various times and locations

Cost: Free

Steveston Santa Claus Parade (Dec 24)

After a four-year break due to the pandemic, the official Steveston Santa Claus Parade is making a comeback on Christmas Eve. Starting at 6 pm on December 24th, Santa and his companions will begin their parade, proceeding in a zig-zag pattern southward until concluding near Garry Point Park at Seventh Avenue. Lasting typically between 60 to 90 minutes, the parade route details can be found online, showcasing around 25 to 30 beloved mascots like Frosty the Snowman, SpongeBob, and Kermit the Frog.

When & Where: December 24 from 6pm starting at Fourth Avenue and Regent Street in Steveston Richmond

Cost: Free

Free Light Displays

Stanley Park Bright Nights

Every holiday season has cherished traditions that bring joy to our hearts. And one of Vancouver’s favourite tradition is taking in the breathtaking light display at Stanley Park’s Bright Nights event.

This FREE family-friendly event returns for another year of beautiful twinkling light displays, live entertainment, and delicious food. And the best part… the Stanley Park Holiday train will be returning!

When & Where: November 30 – January 1 from 4-10pm at Stanley Park

Cost: by donation

Winter Experience at the White Rock Bright Walk

Although already beautiful, the White Rock Pier will become even more magical and festive during the holiday season. This winter, the waterfront promenade decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. Among the beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel and a 20-foot Christmas tree.

When & Where: December 2- January 8 at the White Rock Pier

Cost: Free

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators once again this year as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

The Lights at Lafarge Kick-off Event will take place on Friday November 24, and there will be live entertainment and food vendors from 5-8 pm.

When & Where: November 24 – Early January at Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Williams Park Christmas Lights Display Drive Thru

Langley’s annual Christmas in Williams Park lights display will be returning for the 2023 season! Visitors can once again enjoy Langley’s beautiful park adorned with thousands of twinkling lights. The annual drive thru experience is FREE to attend and is perfect for those looking to soak in holiday lights and cheer.

When & Where: December 1-20 from 5-9 pm at Williams Park, 8 Ave & 238 Street, Langley Twp

Cost: Free admission

Free Activities

Dundarave Festival of Lights

What better way to celebrate the season than taking in the shimmering lights displays, humming along to the free live music, or warming your heart by the giant bonfire. West Vancouver’s signature holiday celebration, the Dundarave Festival of Lights returns for another great year. The event will start with the tree decorating party on opening night on Saturday, December 2, and ends on the 23 with a giant bonfire party to conclude the season. In between, there will be free concerts and activities that are also open to the public.

When & Where: Starts December 2 and ends December 23, at the Dundarave Beach Park in West Vancouver.

Cost: Free

Christmas at Canada Place

The annual family-friendly Christmas at Canada Place marks its return on December 1. Guests of all ages are invited to soak in the season and experience this popular holiday tradition. Many of the favourites from past installments are here as well, including Woodward’s Windows, North Point Lights, Sails of Light and the Avenue of Trees.

When & Where: December 1 – January 2 from 8am – 10pm daily at Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Burnaby Village Museum – Heritage Village

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. The popular Heritage Christmas event will be coming back for another year.

The event takes place November 25 to January 5, 2024, and the best part yet—it’s free. The official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony will be on December 2nd at 6 p.m.

When & Where: November 25 to January 5, 2024 at the Burnaby Village Museum, Burnaby

Cost: Free

Steveston’s Winter In The Village

The holiday season brings about many cheerful celebrations, but Steveston’s Winter In The Village is special. Special because it transforms Richmond into a month-long winter wonderland spreading Christmas joy and light. And the best part of this multi-venue, citywide festival – everything is FREE or low-cost. To beautiful lights and visits from Santa, to holiday trams and craft fairs, there are tons of things to do all month long.

When & Where: December 1 – January 8 at Steveston Village, Richmond

Cost: Free or low cost

Festival of Trees

The Festival of Trees is a cherished holiday event that features a collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each with a unique theme or style. There will be multiple displays this year, including Fairmont Hotel Vancouver from November 23 – January 1

When & Where: November 31 – December at multiple locations

Cost: Free

Robson Square Ice Rink

This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Downtown’s Robson Square Ice Rink will return to the public this holiday season. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

When & Where: December 1 – February 29 from various times at Robson Square Ice Rink, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

Ice Skating at North Vancouver’s Shipyards Rink

North Vancouver’s impressive 12,000 square foot skating rink in The Shipyards is set to open again this December and it’s free for all. You can see the skyline of the city in the background and all of these commercial amenities immediately accessible – it’s just absolutely spectacular.

When & Where: December 1 – March 3 from various times at The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free (Skate rentals are $5)

