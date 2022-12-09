12 Places With Dazzling Christmas Light Displays In Metro Vancouver

There’s no better way to ring in the season than by exploring the most dazzling Christmas light displays the city has to offer.

Whether it’s for a date night or an outing with friends and family—these magical light displays in and around Vancouver will be sure to get you into the holiday spirit.

RELATED: The Largest Christmas Store In BC Is Now Open & Here’s A Look Inside

Christmas Light Displays in Vancouver

Bright Nights in Stanley Park

While the 25th anniversary of Bright Nights in Stanley Park will look a little different with the absence of the vintage trains, it will still be full of twinkly lights, family fun, and holiday cheer—and it all begins on Dec. 1.

The hardworking Burn Fund volunteers are setting up their dazzling displays, including fan favourites like the sparkling tunnel of lights in the plaza and a giant reindeer.

Location: Pipeline Road, Vancouver

VanDusen’s Festival of Lights

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And one of Vancouver’s most highly-anticipated holiday events is officially back.

The VanDusen Festival of Lights has run every year since 1984. And over the years it’s grown to encompass more than one million dazzling lights and displays to spread holiday cheer.

Location: VanDusen Botanical Garden, 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Lights of Hope at St. Paul’s Hospital

This beloved holiday tradition at downtown Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital will shine brightly every night throughout the Yuletide season.

Hundreds of donors are recognized for their support with stars on the larger-than-life holiday display.

Location: St. Paul’s Hospital, 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

PNE Winter Fair

The PNE is getting into the holiday spirit this year by transforming into a magical winter wonderland the whole family can enjoy.

The PNE Winter Fair is an immersive holiday experience featuring twinkling lights, a Christmas-themed concert series, skating rink, shopping opportunities and festive eats.

Location: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Light Walk at Grouse Mountain

Feel the enchantment and radiance of twinkling lights, the calm echo of the snow and the joy of witnessing real reindeer at Vancouver’s North Pole, also known as Grouse Mountain.

Enjoy the natural beauty of Blue Grouse Lake, lit by breathtaking light installations. Or go for a stroll through the mesmerizing light tunnel.

Location: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge

Ready, set, glow! This world-famous attraction is lit from one end to another, making it an incredible sight to see. Visitors can witness the Capilano River become illuminated while walking across the 140-metre-long suspension bridge.

But the bridge is only part of the attraction. Guests can experience the entire rainforest and infamous TreeTops Adventure lit with dazzling lights. The park is also home to the eight tallest Christmas trees in the world.

Location: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Lights by the Lake

‘Tis the season for romantic strolls filled with twinkling lights and small town charm. Get that Hallmark movie feeling at Lights By The Lake in Harrison Hot Springs.

See the village all lit up in true holiday fashion. Spectators can enjoy the scenery along the two-kilometre promenade with the warm glow of Christmas lights and holiday feels. Visitors may even spot a Sasquatch or two along the way.

Location: Waterfront promenade in the village of Harrison Hot Springs

Glow Gardens in Langley

You don’t have to drive to Vancouver to see beautiful Christmas lights. Glow Langley is back and better than ever.

It’s home to a walk-around pathway of towering light gardens and magical landscapes illuminated by over a million lights and holiday ornaments.

Location: 6690 216 Street, Langley

Lumagica Surrey

This massive light festival is taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds have been transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays.

Go on a 1km walk that is fully lit up and explore a light tunnel that leads to Gingerbread Lane. It eventually takes you to a North Pole village with lots of festive displays.

Location: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Lights at Lafarge

Coquitlam’s largest holiday light display is back. Stunning the area of Town Centre Park, Lights at Lafarge will wow spectators as they walk through the beautiful Christmas displays and enjoy some festive fun.

For nine full weeks, this huge and beautiful display will light up the 1.2km stroll around the lake.

Location: 1201 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum

Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty at Heritage Christmas.

The Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event features a completely transformed holiday experience with traditional decorations, lights and holiday spirit.

Location: Burnaby Village Museum, 6501 Deer Lake Ave, Burnaby

Christmas at Canada Place

Check out the Christmas festivities at Canada Place this holiday season.

Experience the nostalgic tradition of the Woodward’s Windows, Canada’s North light display including “Chrismoose,” a 15-foot tall moose light sculpture, the iconic Sails of Light, and the festive Avenue of Trees.

Location: Canadian Trail (west promenade) and North Point of Canada Place

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.