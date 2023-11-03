As the days grow shorter and the weather turns colder, our seasonal cheer shines even brighter thanks to thousands of mesmerizing light exhibits.

And nowhere does the holiday spirit shine brighter than at Christmas Glow Langley. Come get lost in the twinkle of one million festive lights!

Christmas Glow Langley 2023

Christmas magic is alive and well at Langley’s outdoor family friendly walk around festival. This year’s enthralling new theme is “Christmas Carnival”, transporting the holiday season into a realm of wonder.

Guests are invited to join the festivities below the big top, where merry holiday tidings mix with marvelous carnival splendor. Selfies are encouraged while walking through the light displays complete with shimmering trees, ornaments, and sculptures.

Other Attractions

That’s not all – Glow Langley has several new offerings in 2023. Along with the new spectacular illuminations, the festival has added a free craft tent, and free carnival themed mini games. The showgrounds also have expanded spaces providing heat and cover.

And don’t forget returning favorites such as the enchanting scavenger hunt, toe-tapping live holiday music, interactive play zones, and the much-loved Glow-comotive train ride.

Finally there is the Merry Maker’s Market, where 20+ vendors have their wares on display. Hungry visitors can grab food from the selection of gourmet food trucks as well.

The circus calls you this Christmas – are you ready to run away with it?

Event Details

Where: Christmas Glow Langley is located at 6690 216 St in Langley.

When: November 23 and close on December 30.

Hours vary by date:

5 pm to 9pm: November 23, 29, 30, December 6, 7, 11-14

5 pm to 10 pm: November 24, December 1, 8

4 pm to 10 pm: November 25, December 2, 9, 15, 16, 18-23, 26-30

Cost:

Adult (13+): $19.99 + $4.00 fees

Child (4-12): $14.99 + $3.50 fees

Senior (65+): $14.99 + $3.50 fees

2 Adults + 3 Child / Senior: $69.99 + $9.50 fees

Kids age 3 and under: Free

For a limited time, those looking to grab a quick 15% discount on tickets can use the code “FalalalaGlow”.

All attractions and parking for Glow Langley are included in the ticket price. In addition, select dates are Free Snack Nights.

Ticket holders will receive vouchers for free treats on:

November 23 – Popcorn

December 12 – Churro

December 14 – Cotton Candy

December 19 – Mini Donuts



For more local attractions, check out our new events calendar.