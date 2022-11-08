The Largest Christmas Store In BC Just Opened In Surrey & Here’s a Look Inside

If you get excited for Christmas shopping, this store in Surrey is worth checking out.

As the largest of its kind in B.C., the Potters nursery has once again transformed into a massive 28,000 sq-ft holiday extravaganza full of festive items, displays and photo opportunities.

In addition to offering thousands of options, ornaments and decor to deck your halls, just walking into the front entrance of Potters will bring out pure joy.

The theme for the entry is “Merry & Bright”, with the traditional reds and whites.

The store will be open daily through December 24. Scroll below to take a peek inside:

For those interested in soft colours, Potters has created a “Pretty in Pink” section dedicated to rose, pinks, soft whites and more.

There are also gourmet food aisles and decorated themes for people to enjoy, even if you are not necessarily buying anything.

One thing is for sure, the store rings true to being a true Christmas shopping experience. It’s a beautiful and large display that will make you want to sing “Fa la la la la.”

The Christmas Store at Potters is located at 19158 48th Ave in Surrey.

