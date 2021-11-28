Hit the Sea to Sky Highway and embark on a date night you won’t soon forget in Whistler, less than two hours away from Vancouver.

While hitting the slopes may not be for everyone, couples can always cap off their day with an evening spent at one of BC’s most magical outdoor attractions.

The idyllic winter destination is home to Vallea Lumina, a one-of-a-kind multimedia experience nightwalk nestled in the picturesque wilderness of Cougar Mountain.

It’s the perfect place to visit for a memorable date night—whether it’s a budding socially-distant romance or your longtime lovers.

Romantic Experience

Take a walk on the wild side with this incredibly immersive experience. Set off on your journey at the Base Camp, where you’ll be led through the forest by a series of multimedia installations.

As you wander down the trail, you’ll also come across several holograms clues that tell the stories of two long-ago hikers.

The 1km levelled and mostly flat trail will then travel back to where it all started.

The entire experience takes about an hour to complete depending on the amount of time you stop to marvel at the whimsical projections seemingly dancing amongst the trees.

Cuddle Up Fireside

The Base Camp is the place to be both pre and post trail walk.

There’s a Cafe serving hot chocolate and a variety of snacks. And you’ll be able to enjoy them next to the warmth of one of the many campfires located on-site.

Getting There

Vallea Lumina can be found at the base of Cougar Mountain. It’s just a 10 minute drive from the bustling Whistler Village and parking is complimentary.

The winter journey takes place at sundown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from November 27 through December 17, 2021.

Tickets cost $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for youth (6 to 15 years old) and you can reserve your spots online – something we highly recommend. The experience is free for children (5 and under).

In light of COVID-19, wearing a mask is optional and provided if you don’t have one.

If you’re looking for a change of pace from the activities offered in the city and to try something new put Vallea Lumina on your list of date night hot spots this winter and experience the magic for yourselves! It’s an outing that gets you away from the city for a bit to experience something unique.

For more information including FAQ’s visit Vallea Lumina online.

Vallea Lumina

Admission:

$29.99 for adults

$24.99 for youth (6 to 15 years old)

Free for children (5 and under).

Address: Cougar Mountain Road, Whistler BC

