Over 100,000 Jeep Vehicle Were Just Recalled Across Canada

Automaker Stellantis announced on Tuesday that 1.3 million Jeep vehicles are under a recall worldwide.

More than 100,000 of those vehicles were sold in Canada. Notably, nearly 1.08 million were sold in the U.S. and 125,000 in other markets.

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Jeep Recall in Canada

The recall has to do with 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator trucks, with the issue cited as an electrical connection issue in the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring. In rare cases, this can cause combustible materials to overheat and potentially lead to a fire.

Owners are being advised to park the affected vehicles away from structures or other vehicles until they are fixed.

Stellantis said that they are aiming to have a fix ready no later than July. They noted that the fix will involve an inspection and a potential repair or replacement of the wiring harness or electric hydraulic power steering pump.

The company has received a report of one potential injury related to the issue, but no crashes or fatalities.