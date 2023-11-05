Heritage Christmas at Burnaby Village Museum
Experience Burnaby in all its festive beauty. The popular Heritage Christmas event will be coming back for another year.
Burnaby Village Museum’s annual event completely transforms the heritage town into a Winter Wonderland with twinkling lights and holiday spirit.
The event takes place November 25 to January 5, 2024, and the best part yet—it’s free.
Guests can wander the museum’s 10 acre venue and take in all the seasonal entertainment, demonstrations and activities. There will also be a variety of delicious treats to enjoy from local food trucks or Mai’s Cafe, formerly known as the Ice Cream Parlour.
If you happen to go on Saturday December 2, you can also witness the official launch of the Heritage Christmas with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.
The Heritage Christmas village will be open all the way until January and hours will vary depending on the day you go.
Again, admission is free but it’s highly encouraged to plan your visit in advance as entry may be limited based on site capacity. Parking may be sparse, all visitors are recommended to consider alternate means of transport to the museum.
Here’s a Sneak Peak At What to Expect
Burnaby Village Museum Holiday Hours
November 25-December 17, 2023
- Tuesday-Friday, 1-5:30 pm
- Saturday-Sunday, 1-9 pm
December 19, 2023-January 5, 2024
- Tuesday-Sunday, 1-9 pm
- Closed December 24 and 25
Please Note: Last admission into the Museum is 30 minutes before closing.