Harrison Lake Transforms Into a Wonderland of Lights

Get ready to embrace the magic of the holiday season as “Lights by the Lake” makes its grand return.

This free wintertime spectacle will magically transforms the Harrison lakefront into a dazzling wonderland of lights.

Lights by the Lake at Harrison Lake

“Lights by the Lake” covers a 2 km waterfront stretch of Harrison Hot Springs. It creates a breathtaking spectacle that promises to make your holiday season even more magical.

These stunning displays, designed to highlight Harrison’s rich heritage and the Sasquatch legend, will be illuminated daily from dusk until 11:00 pm, from November 18 until January 7.

Opening Ceremony

There will be a grand opening ceremony scheduled for Saturday, November 18th, 2023, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM.

Held in the Civic Centre Plaza in picturesque Harrison Hot Springs, this event promises to kick off the festive season in a memorable way.

The ceremony will feature warm welcome speeches by Tourism Harrison and Todd Richard, a welcoming dance performance by the Sts’ailes Sasquatch Dancers, and the delightful aroma of free hot chocolate, courtesy of Wild Forager Catering (while supplies last).

The displays pay homage to local wildlife and the legendary Sasquatch, making it a unique and authentic experience.

As you stroll along Harrison’s promenade, you’ll be captivated by the custom-built light exhibits.

Keep an eye out for the Sasquatch engaged in various activities, such as fishing for sturgeon or warming up by the fire.

The weeping Christmas trees and vintage lamp standards adorning the village square Plaza add to the enchantment.