White Rock Bright Walk

white rock winter

Although already beautiful, the White Rock Pier will become even more magical and festive during the holiday season.

This winter, the waterfront promenade decked with magical lights and displays full of holiday cheer. Transforming the popular location to be seemingly right out of a Christmas movie.

The Bright Walk event will be returning this year, kicking off along the waterfront on December 2, 2023, and will remain accessible nightly through early January.

Among the beautiful holiday lights is a beautifully illuminated light tunnel and a 20-foot Christmas tree.

Photos from White Rock Bright Walk last year:

Photo: City of White Rock
Photo: City of White Rock
Photo: City of White Rock
Photo: City of White Rock
white rock
Photo: @rachel_x77 / Instagram

Location

White Rock Pier

White Rock Pier
White Rock, BC V4B 1C3 Canada + Google Map

  • Start Date

    December 2

  • End Date

    January 8, 2024

  • Tickets

    Free

