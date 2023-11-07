Grouse Mountain is once again transforming for Peak of Christmas; a mountain top Christmas Village complete with an enchanting Light Walk, outdoor skating pond and more.

With the perfect holiday backdrop, guests of all ages will be transported to a winter wonderland, complete with snow, Santa and his real reindeer, brilliant light installations and Christmas movies in the Theatre in the Sky.

This year, the celebration will take place from November 24 till December 25.

Peak of Christmas

The elves are hard at work preparing the mountaintop for the highly anticipated arrival of Santa Claus at Vancouver’s North Pole and getting the mountain ready for all it’s visitors to enjoy this magical holiday experience.

Here’s what to expect:

There are a large range of activities for guest to enjoy this holiday season. All Peak of Christmas activities are complimentary with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Membership, Winter Seasons Pass or Lift Ticket.

Santa’s Workshop (Open daily from 11am – 8pm): Guests of all ages can share their Christmas wishes and get a holiday photo. T

his year, you can book your spot online when you arrive at the mountain, so you don’t have to wait in line and can enjoy the Peak of Christmas fun. You can also take a photo with Santa for a donation, and all the money goes to Family Services North Shore.

Elf Headquarters (Open daily from 10am – 8 pm): Located inside the Chalet, this area will provide plenty of activities for the kids, such as writing letters to Santa, decorating reindeer antlers, and making other crafts to keep them engaged.

Light Walk (Open daily, best experience between dusk – 9pm): Enjoy outdoor fun by strolling through the captivating Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake or taking a spin on the 8,000 square foot Mountaintop Skating Pond surrounded by breathtaking views.

You’ll find the entrance marked by a glowing light tunnel, and along the way, you’ll encounter new and improved features, like an impressive 8-foot tall, 14-foot long illuminated bear.

Theatre in the Sky (Open daily, on rotation from 9:30am – 8pm): On the mountaintop, this high-definition cinema, “Theatre in the Sky”, will be playing a selection of holiday movies, including cherished Christmas classics and beloved family favorites.

Breakfast with Santa

An annual favourite, the Breakfast with Santa program is a time-honoured tradition where guests enjoy a delicious breakfast buffet, visit with Santa Claus himself, and share in the joy of the season with his elves.

The event is held in Altitudes Bistro, select dates with an additional fee. Tickets goes on Sale November 10th.

Tickets and Admission

Mountain admission ticket pricing is as follows: