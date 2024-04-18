6 Pet-Friendly Hotels in BC You Must Visit With Your Four-Legged BFF

A getaway just isn’t the same without your four-legged best friend. So next time, take them with you on your adventure at one of these pet-friendly hotels in BC.

These must-visit spots in and around Vancouver offer some paw-some packages to ensure both you and your pet have a comfortable stay.

Pet-Friendly Hotels in BC

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Situated in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, JW Marriott Parq Vancouver gives guests who are travelling with pets a luxurious place to stay.

The hotel has a dedicated Very Important Pet (VIP) package complete with a custom-made meal for your pet and an elevated pup cup called a “puppuccino”. The package also includes the waived pet cleaning fee (regularly 50 CAD), breakfast and dinner per day, and pet- friendly accommodations.

When: The special pet package runs until Dec. 31, 2024

Were: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost:

The DOUGLAS, Autograph Collection

The DOUGLAS is also located within Vancouver’s vibrant Parq Vancouver resort — just steps away from BC Place, Rogers Arena and more.

Guests can take advantage of their pet-approved deal, consisting of a customized meal for pets and waived pet cleaning fees.

When: That package is available until Dec. 31, 2024

Where: 45 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Watermark Beach Resort

Dogs would love to go for a walk around the South Okanagan’s picturesque Osoyoos Lake, where Watermark Beach Resort is located. The resort welcomes canine friends and is proud to have Pets Can Stay certification — meaning it’s equipped with exceptional pet amenities and services for pet-toting travellers.

Those amenities include dog treats and a pooch welcome pack upon arrival. The resort’s pet-friendly location is close to walking trails and a doggie beach for swimming. A pet guest fee of $30 per night (max $180 per stay) is applied per pet.

Address: 15 Park Place, Osoyoos

Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre

This is the paw-fect place to stay if you want to escape to Whistler with your pup for the weekend. The award-winning Pan Pacific Whistler Village Centre boasts contemporary suites for guests and their pets.

Get their Pamper Your Pet package, which includes a bag of treats, an upcycled climbing rope tug toy from Little Pine Pet and more. Plus, a donation of $5 per each night’s stay will be given to Whistler’s animal shelter Whistler Animals Galore.

When: Guests must book the package by Nov. 26, 2024.

Where: 4299 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Versante Hotel

This hidden gem tucked away in Richmond is mere minutes from YVR — making it a convenient stop to stay if you’re on your way to or from the airport. It’s far from your typical airport hotel though — with plenty of luxurious amenities (and that goes for Fido too!)

The boutique hotel boasts vibrant colours, lots of natural light and features contemporary artwork by local artists. Each of the Versante Hotel’s pet-friendly guestrooms and suites provide upscale accommodations for both travellers and their furry companions.

When: Year Round

Where: 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Accent Inns

One of BC’s most pet-friendly hotel chains is celebrating National Pet Day with month-long pet deals. Throughout April, Accent Inns is offering no-pet fees, tailored amenities designed for furry friends, and pet-friendly rooms.

And they’re open to not only dogs, but also cats, birds, lizards and more. They have five locations, in Victoria, Richmond, Burnaby, Kelowna and Kamloops.

When: Year Round

Where: Multiple locations across BC

**Note that prices depends on the time of booking and for many hotels has the package rate listed with the room as opposed to an add-on. Check individual website for details.