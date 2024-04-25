What happened to the sun midway through the week? Regardless, Vancouver remains stunning with occasional bursts of sunlight breaking through. Let’s head out and take advantage of all the fun things to do in Metro Vancouver.

The night market is kicking off, food festivals from Vancouver to Coquitlam, and Party for the Planet in Surry. So many things to do, so little time…

Things to do in Vancouver this weekend

Opening Weekend: Richmond Night Market

The Richmond Night Market is returning this April for their 2024 season.

This is the largest night market in North America and is loved by both locals and tourists alike. The market attracts over a million visitors annually, and its popularity keeps increasing. In fact, The Amazing Race Canada’s Season 8 finale showcased it last year, introducing viewers across the country to the unique spectacle.

When & Where: April 26 – Early October, Richmond Night Market, 8351 River Road, Richmond

Cost: $8.50+

Party for the Planet 2024 FREE

Party for the Planet is the largest Earth Day celebration in BC. It is a hallmark of Surrey’s commitment to sustainability, and this year, the celebration promises to be even more exciting than before.

This free, all-day event will be returning to Surrey’s Civic Plaza this April. Featuring a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, including live entertainment, dancers, and environmental educators.

When & Where: April 27 from 11am – 7pm at Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

Food Truck Festival – Coquitlam Town Centre Park FREE

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting a massive Community Fest in the heart of Coquitlam this spring, and it promises to be a delicious event for foodies and casual diners alike, and the best part yet it’s FREE to attend.

Guests can also expect family-friendly activities like craft tables, yard games and scavenger huts, as well as an artisan market, live performances, and other interactive activities throughout the day.

When & Where: April 27-28 from 11am – 8 pm at Town Centre Park Coquitlam, 1299 Pinetree Way

Cost: Free admission

Lapu-Lapu, the Philippino Festival (Apr 27) FREE

Vancouver is having its first Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party. The event honors Lapu-Lapu, the Philippines’ first hero, who fought for Indigenous Filipino freedom. Organized by Filipino BC, the event will be the first big block party of the year.

It’s a community event for everyone, promising a fun day of culture, music, and great food.

When & Where: John Oliver Secondary (East 41st Avenue) to East 47th Avenue. In the back parking lots west of Fraser Street

Cost: Free

Spring Carnival at Coquitlam Centre (FREE Admission)

The annual Coquitlam carnival, hosted by West Coast Amusements, is a local favourite for young ones.

This year’s carnival is set to return for 10 days in April. As per usual, visitors can expect plenty of rides, fun fair games, and delicious bites for the whole family.

When & Where: April 19-28 at Coquitlam Centre, 2929 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam

Cost: Free entry. Ride Tickets start at $1.25

O-Hanami Cherry Blossom Celebration Burnaby (FREE Admission)

The O-Hanami Festival at the Nikkei Centre in Burnaby is an annual celebration of Japanese culture that takes place every Spring.

This year’s event will be bigger than ever. Instead of a one day festival, Nikkei Centre will be having a series of events all month long. There will be a variety of shows, workshops, and even a Sakura themed Bento Lunch even you can join.

This weekend activity:

Saturday, April 27th

*Sogetsu Ikebana: 10am- 12pm – $40+GST

Kimono Dressing Demo: 12-12:30 pm – Free admission

The Art of Furoshiki: 2-3pm – $10 drop in fee

*Kengido: 5-6:60 pm – $20 +GST

Sunday, April 28th

*Sakura-themed Kumikō (Incense Ceremonies): 11am – 12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35 +GST

Sakura-mochi/Wagashi workshops: 11am-12:30pm & 2:30-4pm – $35+GST

*Cherry Blossoms in the Visual, Poetic, and Performing Arts of Japan by Maiko Behr: 1-2pm – Free admission

*Tickets for pre-registered workshops are limited. It is recommended to book your ticket(s) early to avoid disappointment. You can do so online here.

When & Where: April 27-28, at the Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre, Burnaby

Cost: Varies

Massive Clothing and Footwear Warehouse Sale

Timebomb & FBOMB Trading Inc’s Massive Warehouse Sale is back for 3 days!! They’re clearing out samples and past-season products to make space in our warehouse. It all has to go! Samples, odd sizes, one-offs, and rare pieces.

When & Where: April 26-28, from various times a Timebomb Trading, 8067 N Fraser Way, Burnaby

Cost: Free admission

Royal City Musical Theatre presents Mary Poppins The Broadway Musical

For its 32nd season Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) is excited to present the enchanting Broadway musical Mary Poppins at the Massey Theatre from April 25 – May 12, 2023.

For three weeks, this delightful musical promises to transport theatergoers into a world of whimsy and wonder all while telling a heartwarming and enchanting story about the power of love, imagination, and the importance of cherishing the precious moments of childhood.

When & Where: April 25 – May 12 at various times at the Massey Theatre, 735 8th Ave, New Westminster, BC

Cost: from $27

Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Diljit Dosanjh, one of India’s leading stars; actor, singer, songwriter and widely known as the ‘Super Singh of Punjab,’ is about to make history in Vancouver by hosting the largest Punjabi show ever outside India.

When & Where: April 27 at BC Place, 777 Pacific Blvd, Vancouver

LOOKOUT! Drag Queens! Vancouvers newest club night with 360 views

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to party with the best drag queens in town while enjoying panoramic views of the city. It’s a night club in the sky hosted, served and enjoyed by drag queens, with occassional breakout performances! DJ Sebula playing all the great Club Classics! Come and celebrate being on top of the world.

When & Where: April 27 from 8-10pm at the Vancouver Lookout, 555 W Hastings St., Vancouver

Cost: $30

“SACH A Worthy Cause” Fundraising Gala

Support SACH – a small non-profit with a big goal – provide wraparound supports to South Asians impacted by mental health and substance use. We have inspiring speakers, surprise entertainment, door prizes and auction items lined up, and much more.

When & Where: April 26 from 6-10pm at Crown Palace Banquet Hall, 12025 Nordel Way Unit 201, Surrey

Cost: $125

Vancouver Opera presents Bizet’s CARMEN (Apr 27 – May 5)

Vancouver Opera is thrilled to close its successful 2023-2024 season with Georges Bizet’s most beloved opera, Carmen.

It has been nearly 10 years since our last production and the stage is set for passion, drama, world-class talent, and an unforgettable experience for opera enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Carmen is one of the most widely performed works in operatic history and Vancouver audiences will have five opportunities to see this production.

When & Where: Selected dates between April 27 – May 5 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Cost: Starting at $99

Ending Soon

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival 2024

There is also a Vancouver Cherry Blossom Food Festival to check out this year that is taking place from March 29 – April 28. This is a self-guided culinary journey through the city during one of the most beautiful times in Spring. You are invited to explore 10+ Metro Vancouver restaurants and cafes, showcasing limited-time themed festival items throughout the month.

When & Where: March 29-April 28 all over Metro Vancouver

Cost: Varies

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival FREE

Arguably the most beautiful season of the year in Vancouver, the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival organizes a number of free events to showcase the beautiful blooms around the city for all to enjoy throughout the month of March and April.

Yaletown Pop-Up – March 28

Blossom After Dark – March 29-31

Big Picnic Event – March 30

Tree Talks and Walks – March 29 – April 20

Haiku Invitational / Exhibition – March 1 – June 1

You can check out the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival event details here.

Ongoing Things To Do

Walk through a field of Tulips

Spring has officially sprung, and tulip season is in full swing. Fields of beautiful colours make for a beautiful sight. Here are our top picks.

Chilliwack Botanica Tulip Festival: Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. When & Where: Opening April 12 – mid May at Botanical Tulip Festival, 41310 Yale Rd, Chilliwack BC Cost: starting at $10

Opening this weekend, the highly anticipated Botanica Tulip Festival in Chilliwack, promises a newly reimagined event adorned with a vibrant assortment of floral colors. Harrison Tulip Festival: Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. When & Where: April 8 – May 5 – from 10am – 6 pm at 5039 Lougheed Hwy., Agassiz Cost: $12

Since 2006, the Harrison Tulip Festival has been a unique experience in the Fraser Valley, inviting people to explore blooming fields on Seabird Island. After moving to Chilliwack in 2017 and operating as the Chilliwack Tulip Festival until 2023, it’s now settled back in Agassiz on a 109-acre farm. Abbotsford Tulip Festival: Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival. When & Where: April 6 – May (exact dates are weather dependant) at Lakeland Flowers, 39171 No 4 Road, Abbotsford Cost: $10-20

Lakeland Flowers in Abbotsford is Canada’s largest tulip festival.

If you’re up for a road trip, you can also check out some of the tulip fields just south of the border.

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Sexy Laundry

Delight in the revival of an Arts Club favourite with the contemporary Canadian comedy Sexy Laundry, by acclaimed playwright Michele Riml. Sexy Laundry is playing at the Granville Island Stage. In Sexy Laundry, Alice (Lossen Chambers) and Henry (Cavan Cunningham) are coming to grips with their lacklustre sex life. Time, kids, and stress—not to mention gravity—have taken their toll.

When & Where: April 11- May 12 from 7:30 on selected days at the Granville Island Stage, 1585 Johnston St, Vancouver

Cost: $29

Science World – Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit

From now until the end of May, Science World’s Dream Tomorrow Today Exhibit will feature interactive, hands-on displays where kids and adults can explore and learn more about the challenges of today and the innovations of tomorrow.

When & Where: January 26 – May 5 at Science World

Cost: $33.20 for adults and $22.50 for kids.

Fly Over Canada – 3 Unique shows

Fly Over Canada allows you to see the world in a completely different way, capturing sights and stories from spectacular places. This Spring, there are 3 shows available

Hawaii form Above (February 12 – April 21)

Wonders of the American West (February 12 – April 21)

Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies (January 22 – June 30)

When & Where: Ongoing at Canada Place

Cost: $35

Catch a Movie

Saturday Morning Movie for only $3.99

Cineplex is offering children’s movie at 11 o’clock on Saturday mornings for only $3.99 +tax. This month’s lineup includes:

Saturday, April 6 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Saturday, April 13 – The Boy and the Heron

Saturday, April 20 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Note however that it is only at participating theatres, and available films details may vary on locations. You can check out their website for the most up-to-date details.

When & Where: Every Saturday at participating Cineplex Theatres

Vancouver Aquarium – Monster of the Abyss

Explore Monsters of the Abyss, a captivating exhibit where modern aquatic predators meet their prehistoric counterparts! Encounter live habitats, attend expert-led Animal Talks, and marvel at sculptures and Megalodon jaws. Dive into the limited-time experience at the Vancouver Aquarium.

When & Where: Ongoing at the Vancouver Aquarium

Cost: $39.95 – $53.95

For more upcoming events, check out our new events calendar.

