Massive Clothing and Footwear Warehouse Sale

Timebomb & FBOMB Trading Inc’s Massive Warehouse Sale
Our legendary Spring/Summer Warehouse Sale is back!! We’re clearing out samples and past-season products to make space in our warehouse. It all has to go! Samples, odd sizes, one-offs, and rare pieces.
When
- Friday, April 26, 2024 (12-6pm)
- Saturday, April 27 (11am-5pm)
- Sunday, April 28 (12pm-5pm)
Where:
- Timebomb Trading & Fbomb Trading
- 8067 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, BC
- (Enter through the rear of the building near the loading bays)
Featuring:
Obey Clothing, Stance, Topo Designs, ThirtyTwo Snowboard Boots, Roark, Dr. Denim, RUMPL, Dragon Alliance, etnies, Dark Seas, Loser Machine, TAIKAN, éS Skateboarding, Emerica, Alpha Industries, Roark, Dr Denim, Rumpl, minimum & much more
Cash Only / ATM On-Site
Everything you will need for Spring & Summer
Shoes / Socks / Shorts / T-Shirts / Swim Shorts/ Beanies/ Pants / Denim / Jackets / Sweaters / Hoodies / Dresses / Button Ups / Bags / Hats / And Much More….
* Note that these are random sizes, samples & one-offs. To see any of these brands in their full capacity, please visit any one of our retail partners.