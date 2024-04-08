604 Now
, ,

Massive Clothing and Footwear Warehouse Sale

warehouse sale

Timebomb & FBOMB Trading Inc’s Massive Warehouse Sale

Our legendary Spring/Summer Warehouse Sale is back!! We’re clearing out samples and past-season products to make space in our warehouse. It all has to go! Samples, odd sizes, one-offs, and rare pieces.

When

  • Friday, April 26, 2024 (12-6pm)
  • Saturday, April 27 (11am-5pm)
  • Sunday, April 28 (12pm-5pm)

Where:

  • Timebomb Trading & Fbomb Trading
  • 8067 North Fraser Way, Burnaby, BC
  • (Enter through the rear of the building near the loading bays)

Featuring:

Obey Clothing, Stance, Topo Designs, ThirtyTwo Snowboard Boots, Roark, Dr. Denim, RUMPL, Dragon Alliance, etnies, Dark Seas, Loser Machine, TAIKAN, éS Skateboarding, Emerica, Alpha Industries, Roark, Dr Denim, Rumpl, minimum & much more

Cash Only / ATM On-Site

Everything you will need for Spring & Summer
Shoes / Socks / Shorts / T-Shirts / Swim Shorts/ Beanies/ Pants / Denim / Jackets / Sweaters / Hoodies / Dresses / Button Ups / Bags / Hats / And Much More….

* Note that these are random sizes, samples & one-offs. To see any of these brands in their full capacity, please visit any one of our retail partners.

Back To Calendar

Location

Timebomb Trading

8067 N Fraser Way
Burnaby, BC V5J 5M8 + Google Map

  • Start Date

    April 26

  • End Date

    April 28

  • Tickets

    Free Admission

More Info